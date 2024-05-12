Fatal crash being investigated on Ohio Turnpike: OSP

*Above video shows the most dangerous highways in Ohio*

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday around 12:30 p.m. on the Ohio Turnpike in Elyria, east of State Route 57.

Troopers said the driver of a compact SUV drove off the left side of the roadway after losing control, struck the concrete median barrier wall, then the SUV came back onto the roadway and struck the trailer of a semi-tractor and was then struck by a another vehicle.

Troopers said the driver of the SUV, 23-year-old Jackson Williams of Broadview Heights, was killed in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.

“Impairment does not appear to be a factor in this crash and all parties involved were wearing their seat belts,” troopers said.

