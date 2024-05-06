A fatal crash on I-95 in Ormond Beach is causing major delays on Interstate 95.

The wreck occurred south of U.S. 1, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Traffic in the northbound lanes was blocked off.

The crash involved a 2023 Toyota Corolla, a 2013 Ford Fiesta, and a 2022 Ford Ranger. Preliminary evidence shows one driver, a 38-year-old woman from Palm Coast, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the FHP.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Fatal crash on I-95 in Ormond Beach causes massive traffic jam