Fatal car crash kills two Abilene teens and injures one in Eastland County

A one-vehicle accident killed two Abilene teenagers Thursday in Eastland County.

Around 7:20 a.m., a Chrysler PT Cruiser carrying three passengers appeared to have driven off the left side of U.S. Interstate Highway 20 into the center median, according to Texas Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle continued traveling in the center median and vaulted into Russell Creek, landing on its front side. It was cloudy, and the road was wet.

Police car lights

The driver, Brandon Tyler, 18, and front passenger, Annabelle Neely, 18, were pronounced dead by a justice of the peace. Both were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The backseat passenger Kaiden Newby, 19, of Abilene was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth with incapacitating injuries.

The DPS released no other information as of Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Two Abilene teens killed, one injured in Eastland County Thursday