Fatal car crash involving medic car shuts down SB I-5

An early-morning car crash turned fatal after a car slammed into a medical aid car on Interstate 5 heading southbound.

The incident began around 4 a.m. after a collision blocked the ramp and the three right general-purpose lanes on I-5.

UPDATE 1: On the SB I-5 on-ramp from the West Seattle Bridge there is a collision blocking the ramp and the three right I-5 general-purpose lanes - traffic is getting by in the HOV lane. Medical, fire an WSP are on the scene. Use other routes and expect delays. https://t.co/QcoVXm2yJx pic.twitter.com/GvN64fYzZ9 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) June 2, 2024

Shortly after, around 5 a.m., the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) shared that all lanes were blocked and travelers were being detoured from SB I-5 to South Forest Street to 6th Avenue South to Airport Way South.

As of 6:30 am., all lanes of SB I-5 remained blocked at the West Seattle Bridge and the on-ramp to SB I-5 from the West Seattle Bridge was also blocked. A detour using South Forest Street to 6th Avenue South to Airport Way South was put in place. Drivers were told to expect delays and use alternate routes.

Around 7:30 a.m., WSDOT posted that all lanes and the on-ramp remained closed. Trooper Rick Johnson with the Washington State Patrol then shared some information about the circumstances of the collision.

#Update Around 4am a vehicle became disabled and one of the occupants was struck by a motorhome after exiting the vehicle. An AMR ambulance stopped to render aid and was struck by another vehicle and pushed into the original disabled, striking the pedestrian. 1/2 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 2, 2024

According to Trooper Johnson, “around 4 am a vehicle became disabled and one of the occupants was struck by a motorhome after exiting the vehicle. An AMR ambulance stopped to render aid and was struck by another vehicle and pushed into the original disabled, striking the pedestrian. The driver involved in the secondary collision is in custody for suspected impairment and investigation of vehicular homicide. Tow trucks are arriving on scene which should be cleared within 45 minutes.”

At 9:15 a.m., Trooper Johnson posted that the roadway was reopened.

Roadway is open. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 2, 2024



