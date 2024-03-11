Fatal Bradenton shooting leaves 28-year-old man dead in Manatee County, deputies say

A 28-year-old man is dead after a fatal shooting at a Bradenton apartment Sunday night, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the sheriff’s office says it received a call from a man saying he had just shot his roommate. When they arrived, deputies say they found a 28-year-old man dead inside a unit at the Fountain Lake Apartments in the 5500 block of Fountain Lake Circle.

The victim’s roommate, also 28, was still at the apartment and told deputies he had been stabbed by his roommate before the shooting, according to a news release.

No one has been charged, according to the sheriff’s office, which said the Manatee County Homicide Unit is still going over evidence.

The sheriff’s office described it is an active investigation. Further details are immediately available as of Monday afternoon.