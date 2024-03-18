Fatal boat crash launched woman into trees and threw man into water, Florida cops say

A body pulled from trees was among two discovered after a boat crashed near southwest Florida’s Little Hickory Bay, according to investigators.

It happened Friday, March 15, in northern Collier County, about a 155-mile drive south from Tampa, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said in a news release.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says someone reported the wrecked boat around 3 p.m., WBBH reports.

“Preliminary information indicates the vessel, a 21-(foot) Cobia Open Bay boat, was near Little Hickory Bay when it crashed into the mangrove trees,” FWC investigators say. “The vessel’s two occupants ... were ejected.”

Judy Eaton, 71, of Bonita Springs “was recovered from the mangrove trees where she was pronounced deceased,” officials said.

John Moulder, 71, of Naples was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, “where he later died from his injuries,” officials said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Boaters who use the area regularly told WBBH the couple died at a turn known to be dangerous, but signs marking the hazard vanished during Hurricane Ian, which struck southwest Florida in September 2022.

“Sadly, I was not surprised,” boater Kevin Price told the station. “I had a conversation with another friend recently about this turn specifically, and some of the close calls I’ve seen at this spot.”

