Fatal accident shuts down I-90 southbound lanes at Keeler Ave., state police say

CHICAGO — A fatal accident on I-90 at Pulaski Road early Sunday morning has shut down southbound lanes on the Kennedy Expressway.

According to Illinois State Police, two vehicles crashed in the I-90 southbound local lanes just before 4 a.m. at Pulaski Road. An occupant of one of the crashed vehicles exited the vehicle and was then struck by a third vehicle, ISP says.

That person has been declared dead, according to ISP.

All local and express lanes of I-90 southbound are shut down at Keeler Avenue. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.

There is no additional information at this time.

