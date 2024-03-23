‘Fat Cat Eat, Drinks and Music’ closing in Pittsburgh

A Pittsburgh restaurant and music venue has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the month.

“Fat Cats Eat, Drinks and Music” announced on Saturday that it would be closing.

The business opened at 520 East Ohio Street opened last July.

“Thank you to all of the staff, family, neighbors, friends (old and new), artists and performers who helped build the Fat Cat culture,” the business said.

The last day to visit Fat Cat is March 30.

