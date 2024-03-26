What are the fastest growing counties in Wisconsin? Here's what census data shows

Dane County, which includes Madison, has seen the greatest population growth of any Wisconsin county, both in the past year and since 2020.

Wisconsin's population grew by over 17,200 residents between April 2020 and July 2023, according to new estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, .

This brings the state's population to over 5.91 million.

The official U.S. Census is only taken every 10 years, so estimates like these are "ballpark figures" determined by "symptomatic indicators of population change," including births, deaths, and domestic and international migration, said David Egan-Robertson, a demographer with the University of Wisconsin's Applied Population Laboratory. Still, they're likely to closely reflect reality.

The new estimates reveal that, in the 2020s, some Wisconsin counties have seen significant population growth while others have seen steep declines.

Here's a deeper look at these changes.

Dane County has the fastest-growing population in Wisconsin

Dane County, home to Wisconsin's capital city of Madison, has seen by far the greatest population growth recently of any county in the state. Since the beginning of this decade, Dane County's population has increased by 2.5%.

Dane County's population grew from an estimated 561,508 residents in April 2020 to over 575,300 in July 2023 ― about an additional 14,000 residents. Much of this growth occurred in one year. Between July 2022 and July 2023, the county added more than 7,500 residents, the most of any Wisconsin county during this period.

Egan-Robertson said the primary reason for Dane County's growth is the increasing number of job opportunities in the healthcare and tech fields, especially at Verona's ever-expanding Epic Systems healthcare software company and similar businesses.

Dane County has been growing steadily for about 15 years, Egan-Robertson said, but its recent growth surpassed his projections. In 2013, he produced population projections for the state government, which indicated the county's population would be about 530,000 in 2020, over 30,000 less than what was reported in the actual 2020 Census.

Census Bureau county estimates, 2023: Newly-released estimates indicate Dane County, WI has added the most residents since the 2020 Census. Other top numeric gainers are metropolitan counties; 3 of top 8 are the Milwaukee suburbs (aka WOW). pic.twitter.com/zTj1D6KZ3a — UW-APL (@AppliedPopLab) March 14, 2024

What Wisconsin counties have seen the most population growth recently?

Waukesha County, Wisconsin's third most populous county, has seen the second-greatest population growth in the state in the 2020s, adding just over 5,600 residents for a population increase of 1.4%. The county was home to just under 407,000 in April 2020 and 412,591 in July 2023.

Nearby Ozaukee and Washington counties have also seen steady growth. Ozaukee County has added nearly 2,000 residents since the beginning of the decade, for a population increase of 2.1%. Washington County added over 1,400 ― an increase of 1%.

Brown County, home to Green Bay, added nearly 2,700 residents between April 2020 and July 2023, a population increase of 1%. The county saw the fourth-greatest population gains in the state during that period. Like Dane County, much of Brown's growth occurred between July 2022 and July 2023 when it added nearly 1,400 residents.

St. Croix County, which borders the Mississippi River in northwestern Wisconsin, has grown 3.5% since the beginning of the decade. The county added 3,234 residents between April 2020 and July 2023, the third most of any county in the state.

Census Bureau estimates indicate that Minnesota's Hennepin and Ramsey counties, where Minneapolis and St. Paul are located, have lost between 2% and 3% of their population since 2020, Egan-Robertson said.

"That may be why St. Croix was one of (Wisconsin's) larger percentage growths ... people moving out of the central counties of the Minneapolis-St. Paul area and relocating to the suburbs like St. Croix County."

Census Bureau Wisconsin county estimates, 2023: In contrast to numeric gainers (all metros), the highest percentage gainers are what the USDA Economic Research Service defines as recreational/retirement counties. 4 of top 5 (Adams, Vilas, Burnett, Bayfield) are in this category. pic.twitter.com/ffPfKtHIND — UW-APL (@AppliedPopLab) March 14, 2024

Wisconsin's 'recreational/retirement counties' saw notable population growth

While the greatest estimated numerical population gains were seen in the larger counties above, counties defined as "recreational/retirement counties" by the USDA Economic Research Service experienced the greatest percentage gains.

Adams County's population increased from 20,647 to 21,449 between April 2020 and July 2023, a nearly 4% increase for the central Wisconsin county known for its outdoor recreation.

Vilas County grew 3.6%, adding over 800 residents. The county of almost 23,900 people (according to the July 2023 estimate) borders Michigan's Upper Peninsula and is home to a state forest and many lakes.

Egan-Robertson said population increases in these nature-loving communities are due to the large Baby Boomer generation retiring. Following retirement, many in their late 50s or 60s are moving to their "up-north" homes full-time or moving to these areas for the first time, he explained.

Milwaukee County lost more than 23,000 residents between April 2020 and July 2023, by far the largest population decline of any county in Wisconsin.

Milwaukee County has seen the biggest population losses of any Wisconsin county

Milwaukee County has seen by far the steepest population decline of any Wisconsin county in the 2020s. Between April 2020 and July 2023, the county lost 23,266 residents, a 2.5% loss. This is by far the state's biggest numerical loss and also the largest percentage loss.

Milwaukee County is still the state's most populous, with an estimated over 916,000 residents in July 2023. However, that's down from a population of 939,500 in April 2020.

As Milwaukee County's population has decreased, those of the surrounding WOW counties have increased. Egan-Robertson said this follows a long-term pattern of people moving from the city to the nearby suburbs, as they have in Minnesota's most populous metropolitan area.

The prevalence of remote or hybrid work has made it possible for more people to move to the suburbs, he said. Additionally, he added, many millennials are now reaching the age where they're looking to start families and move to homes outside of the city.

Of course, this does not encompass all the reasons people move out of a county. However, the Census estimates did not look into people's reasons for leaving.

Which Wisconsin counties have seen the biggest population declines?

Population declines have also occurred for Milwaukee County's neighbors to the south, Kenosha and Racine counties.

Kenosha County saw the second-greatest numerical loss in population between April 2020 and July 2023, losing more than 1,600 residents in that time ― a 1% loss. Racine County lost over 1,100 residents in that period, the fourth-greatest loss in the state. However, Racine County gained 652 residents between July 2022 and July 2023.

Despite Dane County's top spot in the state for population growth, many surrounding counties have seen losses this decade. Dodge County to the northeast had the third-greatest population decline in the state, losing 1,163 residents between April 2020 and July 2023, a 1.3% decrease.

Columbia and Jefferson counties each lost about 400 residents in the three years, representing a 0.7% decrease for Columbia and a 0.5% decrease for Jefferson. Egan-Robertson hypothesizes many of those leaving these counties are people in their 20s or 30s heading to nearby Dane County for job opportunities.

"Madison and Dane County are drawing in lots of young people," he said. "The proximity of those counties might be a source of where those young people are coming from."

