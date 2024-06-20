Fast train sets record, includes stop in Utica. This week in Mohawk Valley history

1902, 122 years ago

Train record

The Twentieth Century Limited now is the fastest passenger train traveling on New York Central Railroad tracks. It sets a record by averaging 45 miles per hour -- reaching top speeds of 75 mph -- on a 980-mille trip from New York City to Chicago. It takes 19 hours, 57 minutes.

In the late 19th century, students at the Young Ladies’ Seminar, at 726 Washington Street in downtown Utica, left classes long enough to pose for this photograph.

It leaves New York at 2:45 p.m. and reaches Utica at 7:32 P.M., where it is greeted by a large crowd at Union Station. It arrives in Chicago at 10:42 a.m. The train is made up of powerful Engine 2975, two Pullman sleeping cars, a buffet car and a combination car.

1924, 100 years ago

Park expansion

Summit Park in Oriskany expands its picnic area to accommodate the hundreds who enjoy cooking their meals outdoors during the summer months. The park attracts thousands each week and is especially busy on weekends. The picnic area has 12 cobblestone and concrete fireplaces and 12 large picnic tables. There also are plenty of logs and paper and trash cans nearby. Also, nearby each night from 8 to 11 is an orchestra to entertain diners. For those who rather not cook, there are restaurants and refreshment parlors throughout the park.

1949, 75 years ago

Utica Knit

Earl W. Dunmore, president of the Utica Knitting Goods Company, speaks at a Kiwanis Club noon meeting in Hotel Utica and says residents of the Upper Mohawk Valley region should be proud of Utica Knit and other area textile industries. "Utica Knit employs 3,000 people locally with wages topping $5 million a year. My company paid $103,000 in taxes last year and is a large contributor to the Community Chest and YMCA."

1974, 50 years ago

Dog leash law

The town of New Hartford passed a law restricting dogs from running loose, barking excessively, chasing cars and harassing people. The law excludes the villages of New York Mills and New Hartford. Supervisor Howard Entwistle says, "If townspeople cooperate as good neighbors, there will be no need for heavy enforcement. But if dog owners show no concern for their neighbors, we will take action."

Meanwhile, the Medicare claims office moves from 258 Genesee St. in downtown Utica to the Brock Building at 276 Genesee. Metropolitan Life Insurance, which administers the Medicare office, serves 32 upstate counties with a staff of 190.

1999, 25 years ago

Rotary awards

The Rotary Club of Utica distributes "Pride of Workmanship Awards" to several who "are willing to go that extra mile and contribute to the success of their places of employment." They are: Stephen Best, minister of music and building administrator at Utica's First Presbyterian Church; Claudette George, business service manager, Foothills Girl Scouts Council; Hermine Kinne, behavioral administrator, Rao Center, Healthcare Division, Neighborhood Center; Michelle Lopicolo, resident property attendant, Masonic Home; Karen Marsch, fiscal manager, Learning Disability Association of the Mohawk Valley, and Connie McKenna, administrative assistant, Sunset Wood.

In Oneida County American Legion baseball, Adrean Post defeats Utica Post, 3 to 1, behind the hitting of JT La Fountain, John Krol and Andy Wengert. Utica's Josh Marlenga had two hits. Meanwhile, Whitestown beat Sherrill, 2 to 0, behind the pitching of Mike Dziok and hitting of Dan LaGasse.

The New Hartford Historical Society elects Robert Dicker as its president. Other officers include Burke Galer, vice president; Barbara Munde, secretary; and trustees Kenneth Temple, Barbara Couture and Judith Wenner.

2014, 10 years ago

Boilermaker volunteers

The Boilermaker Road Race honors two of its top volunteers. Bob Carlson has headed the race's Traffic and Safety Committee for 25 years. Donna Freitas has been captain of the water stop at Faxton St. Luke's Healtrhcare for 27 years.

In other news, Monsignor William Donovan, an area priest for 64 years, dies at age 88. He was once principal of Utica Catholic Academy and served at such churches as Historic Old St. John's in downtown Utica; Church of Our Lady of Lourdes in South Utica, and St. John's the Evangelist in New Hartford. He had a brother, Michael, who also was a priest and three sisters who were nuns.

Laura Panzone, valedictorian of Holland Patent High's senior class, wins the annual Kathleen A. Clements Scholarship from Oneida-Herkimer-Madison BOCES' School and Business Alliance.

Trivia quiz

This U.S. president's son-in-law was Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War. Name him. (Answer will appear here next week.)

Answer to last week's question: John Tyler, 10th president of the United States from 1841 to 1845, had 15 children -- 5 daughters and 3 sons with his first wife, Letitia, and 5 boys and 2 girls with hi second wife, Julia. President Tyler was born in 1790 and his last child, Pearl, died in 1947. Tyler was 70 years old when he fathered her.

This Week in History is researched and written by Frank Tomaino. E-mail him at ftomaino221@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: New Hartford law concerning dogs: This week in Mohawk Valley history