In fast-tracking Welcome Home Village project, SLO County doesn’t play fair | Opinion

Haphazardly fast-tracked

“SLO to get 80-unit cabin homeless shelter project in 2025,” (sanluisobispo.com, April 26)

SLO County doesn’t play fair. The Welcome Home Village Project will almost certainly be approved at the Board of Supervisors Meeting on May 21 so that the $13.4 million state grant funding this project is not lost. Due to poor planning and unexpected pushback, the county is facing a very short window to spend millions of dollars on this project — in spite of the fact that the public has known about it for less than a month.

Normal procedures used to plan such an ambitious project have been thrown out the window as the county will use its might through “self permitting” and “relaxed standards” to advance this project at a speed that no private sector project could hope to see. The board will be approving contracts into the future that have no budgets and no timelines. Poor planning and unforeseen road blocks should not create a “budgetary emergency” that prevents the county’s constituency from having a timely mechanism in having due process and appropriate voice in the location,design and management of this overly rushed project.

Please urge the board to allow us to have a fair say on whether and where we have the Welcome Home Village.

Alan Martin

San Luis Obispo

Opinion

Electricity bill increase

“Will future increases in PG&E bills be tied to personal income? Here’s the latest | Opinion,” (sanluisobispo.com, April 10)

Twenty years ago, I had rooftop solar panels installed. Several months ago, they were updated. I’ve been paying $0 for electricity.

But now I’m going to have to pay because of a stupid policy by the state of California that didn’t consider people like me. I was hoping the bill wouldn’t pass, or at least it would take people like me into account.

Rosalie Valvo

Morro Bay

The sounds of fresh produce

“Farm wind machines sound like ‘Vietnam-era choppers.’ Should SLO County muzzle them? | Opinion,” (sanluisobispo.com, May 10)

My family has farmed citrus for four generations, first in the San Fernando Valley and now, since 1955, in the San Joaquin Valley.

When I was young, frost protection was provided by lining the orchards with smudge pots that burned fuels such as kerosene, diesel or sump oil. One can imagine the soot in the air, making some really thick, nasty smog.

Then came towers with propellers — wind machines to help circulate the air to try to protect the fruit. A matter of a degree or two could make all the difference.

Some of our neighbors use timers, others are roused by a frost alarm by the bed and spend the night roaming the fields, checking thermometers around the orchards, turning machines up or slowing them down as needed in each section.

When I heard the wind machines in the night, I knew Daddy was out working, and I felt safe. When I visited this past winter and heard the machines turn on in the night, I had a feeling of comfort.

San Luis Obispo is highly regarded as an agricultural county. Ag can be noisy, smelly and loud. If one finds that bothersome, don’t move to the countryside. And certainly don’t expect to have a large variety of fruits and vegetables.

Christine Mulholland

San Luis Obispo

The price of good administration

“SLO County CAO pick was convicted of grand theft,” (sanluisobispo.com, April 19)

I note that Matt Pontes, former administrative officer of Shasta County, has now been hired as

administrative officer of San Luis Obispo County, to the tune of a $293,946 salary — plus $126,023 in benefits. That’s quite a payout. Is Pontes paid that much because, to buy a house here, he’ll now need almost a million dollars (approximately $975,000) to find a median-priced one in SLO County?

Is that what it takes to get good administrative help here in SLO-town?

John Winthrop

Cayucos

Realtors remain valuable

“How commission changes will affect SLO County home sales,” (sanluisobispo.com, March 29)

There has been a lot of misinformation in the news lately about pending changes coming to the

real estate industry and what they mean for homebuyers and sellers. As a dedicated realtor

on the Central Coast, I’d like to clarify.

Because of a recent settlement by real estate brokerages and the National Association of REALTORS, two things are changing: First, properties listed on the multiple listing service will no longer include an offer of compensation to buyer’s agents. Second, homebuyers who want to work with an agent will need to sign a written agreement before touring a home (meaning a buyer will need to discuss and agree what the agent will do on their behalf, and how much the agent will be paid).

Historically, nearly nine in 10 homebuyers have opted to work with a real estate agent or

broker in what is possibly the most important purchase of their lives. That’s because we help

buyers and sellers navigate a maze of forms and complex paperwork; coordinate with lenders,

inspectors, escrow companies, title companies and appraisers; and ensure that our clients’ interests are represented in pricing, negotiation and closing. The pending changes will not affect what makes realtors valuable: a commitment to work in their clients’ best interests.

Joe Prian

San Luis Obispo Coastal Association of Realtors