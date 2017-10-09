Fast-moving wildfires roar across Napa and Sonoma Valleys, forcing residents to flee

Wildfires ignited on Sunday night and Monday morning in California's prized wine country, advancing with stunning, and potentially deadly, speed across the dry and gusty Napa and Sonoma Valleys.

Dy air and offshore winds gusting to 55 miles per hour fanned the flames. CalFire Battalion Chief Jonathan Cox told KTVU on Monday that the Tubbs Fire, located between Santa Rosa and Calistoga, "exploded" in size overnight, from 200 to 20,000 acres. According to The San Fransisco Chronicle, the flames have destroyed buildings, and forced hasty evacuations of homes and hospitals. The Associate Press put the figure at 1,500 structures destroyed so far.

Aerial video footage from KTVU showed numerous homes burning or destroyed in Santa Rosa, for example.

SEE ALSO: How to prepare for natural disasters

Entire neighborhoods, at least two hospitals, and senior centers in northwestern Santa Rosa were reportedly evacuated. As Windsor Fire Chief Jack Piccinini told the publication, Sonoma County is struggling due to a lack of resources needed to fight fires of this magnitude. Neighboring counties have been sending equipment and crews to help fight the blazes.

Marin County, for example, sent 22 fire engines, along with 5 ambulances, as well as numerous crews to assist the effort.

This fire is horrific. Cars, buildings destroyed. Untold homes pic.twitter.com/XDl1UhtJY3 — Jill Tucker (@jilltucker) October 9, 2017

"Everyone in Sonoma County is spread out fighting these fires, but they don't have enough resources to handle something like this. The only thing we can do is hope the wind will come down," Piccinini told the paper.

The rapid speed of these fires raises the potential for casualties, given that residents had little time to flee the flames. The Santa Rosa Fire Department tweeted that the fire had grown to 20,000 acres — which is astonishing considering the fires broke out mere hours before.

The #TubbsFire is now at 20,000 acres. — SantaRosaFire (@SantaRosaFire) October 9, 2017

20,000+ acres burnt in a matter of hours due to 50+ mph wind gusts and <15% humidity. @CAL_FIRE reps saying the rate of spread is unheard of — Sean Wince 🌻 (@SeanWince) October 9, 2017

Images and video surfacing on social media show just how extensive the damage is already, and how smoke can be seen from surrounding areas — all the way into downtown San Francisco.

saw numerous ambulances enroute north 101 and SF is completely hazed in ash #napafire pic.twitter.com/LBoCrmSF8x — Micheal Benedict (@micheal) October 9, 2017

Mobile home park in Santa Rosa is gone. Cal fire says they can confirm civilian injuries. Varying degrees.#ABC7now pic.twitter.com/pnPAve2FzX — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) October 9, 2017

Fire that crossed from Napa to Sonoma has burned homes along Highway 12 just west of County line. @CBSSF #napafires pic.twitter.com/zNl6XWuMlf — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) October 9, 2017

Napa Road, just off Highway 12 in Sonoma County. Quite a few homes lost in this area. #napafires pic.twitter.com/4Z4ZMgT28B — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) October 9, 2017

According to The Los Angeles Times, over 300 firefighters are battling three major fires burning in Napa County, along with some additional smaller fires in the area.

As of Monday morning, much of northern California is under Red Flag Warning, which means critical fire weather conditions — such as wind, humidity, and temperature — are present that would ensure that any fire that breaks out could spread rapidly and become severe.

Got evacuated from Glen Allen. 101 is blocked so take 80E to get to SF. Thick smoke, gusty winds 🙏🏽for Napa #napafires pic.twitter.com/zgCFUawDXY — Ayesha Barenblat (@abarenblat) October 9, 2017

Strong images out of Santa Rosa, CA, where a hospital is being evacuated due to growing #wildfire. Photo by CNN affiliate @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/LIdPtKggp3 — Andrea Butera (@AndreaButera) October 9, 2017

Another image of the fire crawling up the back on Sonoma Raceway pic.twitter.com/DY960PtwM2 — Ken Shuman (@sanphrancisco) October 9, 2017

#NapaCounty fire seen from our plane while flying into SFO tonight. Prayers for the firefighters out there fighting this. #napafire pic.twitter.com/Ic0DIZ24jk — Janice Abdalla (@Babbles28) October 9, 2017

#GOES16 satellite update: around 3 am Monday morning. Satellite continues to show multiple wild fires across the North Bay, and a new fire start has been detected just to the east of Cloverdale. Strong and gusty northeast winds will continue through at least mid morning. #cawx pic.twitter.com/jufkkU38wZ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 9, 2017

According to National Weather Service forecast office in Sacramento, winds in the vicinity o are currently reaching up to 55 mph, and daytime humidity levels are between 7 and 19 percent, so any fires that spark are expected to spread quickly.

A record wet winter has been followed by much drier-than-average conditions in this region during the past three months. This means that vegetation that grew during the wet period is now extremely dry, providing plenty of fuel for the flames.

Past 90 days: Swath of northern #California <25% normal rainfall. Vegetation growth after record 2016/17 WY rains now dying. Lots of fuel. pic.twitter.com/6dN05R0QG1 — Steve Bowen (@SteveBowenWx) October 9, 2017

View photos

Image: NWS San Francisco

Due to Santa Ana winds there's also a high fire danger in areas of Southern California.

Additional reporting by Andrew Freedman.