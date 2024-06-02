Fast-moving wildfire burning East of San Francisco
The first major fire of the year started Saturday afternoon in San Joaquin County in California. Families in about 100 homes in the area have been forced to evacuate.
McCaffrey will see his annual salary rise by $8 million.
If you've ever been interested in owning an electric scooter, this is a great opportunity. You can save $100 on a GoTrax Rival scooter for adults right now.
The toddler was hospitalized for nearly two weeks after driving his toy tractor into a Utah river.
Ippei Mizuhara admitted to stealing nearly $17 million from Shohei Ohtani to pay off gambling debts.
Putting your money in a high-yield savings account can help you earn interest and reach your savings goals sooner. Find out how much $10,000 in a savings account can earn in one year.
After a multi-hour outage that took place in the early hours of the morning, OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot went down again — but this time, it wasn't the only AI provider affected. On Tuesday morning, both Anthropic's Claude and Perplexity began seeing issues, too, but these were more quickly resolved. It's unusual for three major AI providers to all be down at the same time, which could signal a broader infrastructure issue or internet-scale problem, such as those that affect multiple social media sites simultaneously, for example.
Layoffs are hitting the game industry once again, with Dead by Daylight maker Behaviour Interactive letting go as many as 95 workers.
Summer Games Done Quick is back for more charity speed runs of classic and contemporary games. The 2024 edition of the marathon will stream from Minneapolis from June 30 to July 6 as turbo-gamers take on Alan Wake 2, Halo 3 and the Super Mario RPG Remake.
The second-gen Apple Pencil is back on sale for $79. It’s a great accessory for those who use older iPad Pro and iPad Air tablets.
Djokovic will not win the 2024 French Open.
It's Summer Game Fest (aka Not-E3) time, folks! Here's your guide to all of this week's main showcases and how to watch them.
Streaming companies raised prices consistently in 2023. These increases have continued in 2024.
In a bold, grandiose ploy to expand the reach of swimming, the 70,000-seat home of the Indianapolis Colts has been transformed from a football field into the world’s biggest aquatic arena.
A go-to for 40,000+ shoppers — you can grab them for over 50% off in black.
The Mavericks are making sure Harrison won't be leaving anytime soon.
Sword Health, an AI-powered virtual physical therapy startup, has raised $30 million and let employees sell $100 million worth of equity to new and existing investors, including Khosla Ventures. The round brings the nine-year-old company's valuation to $3 billion, a 50% increase from the $2 billion value it garnered in its Series D in November 2021. The company initially set out to just do the $100 million secondary round that would allow employees and early investors to sell shares, Virgílio Bento, Sword's CEO and founder, told TechCrunch.
Ford reported May US auto sales that jumped considerably, once again powered by hybrid vehicle and truck sales.
Meta Connect 2024 will take place on September 25 and 26 and feature news around the latest mixed reality technology.
In today's edition: Miami eyes the "City Grand Slam," Djokovic passes Federer, college baseball's Sweet 16, Cricket World Cup primer, a unique journey to the NFL, and more.
WndrCo, the holding company and technology investment firm started by founding partners Sujay Jaswa and Jeffrey Katzenberg, raised its first venture capital fund, closing on over $460 million in capital commitments. Katzenberg is well-known for being the former chairman of Walt Disney Studios and co-founder of DreamWorks SKG. Jaswa was a principal at New Enterprise Associates before joining Dropbox as one of the company’s early employees.