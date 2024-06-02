Fast-moving wildfire burning East of San Francisco

TechCrunch

After a multi-hour outage that took place in the early hours of the morning, OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot went down again — but this time, it wasn't the only AI provider affected. On Tuesday morning, both Anthropic's Claude and Perplexity began seeing issues, too, but these were more quickly resolved. It's unusual for three major AI providers to all be down at the same time, which could signal a broader infrastructure issue or internet-scale problem, such as those that affect multiple social media sites simultaneously, for example.