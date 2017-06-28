Fast-growing Arizona wildfire 'top priority': governor

By David Schwartz

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Firefighters struggled to control a fast-growing wildfire in central Arizona on Wednesday, prompting the governor to warn that the coming hours would be crucial in battling the blaze that has forced hundreds of people to evacuate.

The so-called Goodwin Fire, which has destroyed an unknown number of homes and is named after an area where it broke out on Saturday, is one of several major fires burning in the U.S. West, where abnormally dry conditions persist in some areas despite heavy rainfall this past winter.

The Arizona blaze, which has quadrupled in size to 32 square miles (83 square km) since Tuesday, is burning through thick brush and rugged terrain in the Prescott National Forest, about 30 miles (48 km) from where another wildfire killed 19 firefighters in 2013.

"Our attention and resources are focused heavily on containing the fire and protecting property and lives," Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said in a statement, in which he called the blaze the state's "top priority."

"The next 24 hours will be critical, and the state will provide whatever support and resources are necessary to assist firefighters and residents in the region," he added.

The latest blaze, which is only 1 percent contained, is about 70 miles (113 km) north of Phoenix. It crossed Highway 69 between the communities of Mayer and Poland Junction on Tuesday and burned intensely in that area before dawn on Wednesday, officials said. Dozens of firefighters strengthened bulldozer lines near Mayer overnight in a bid to protect the town of more than 1,400 residents in hot and dry conditions.

Mayer has been evacuated along with four other local communities, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, with hundreds of residents forced from their homes.

Two large air tankers began dropping retardant on the blaze on Wednesday, bolstering a force of 650 firefighters.

North of Arizona in Utah, another fierce wildfire that has destroyed more than a dozen homes and forced the evacuation of 1,500 residents raged for a 12th day on Wednesday.

The blaze is named after the town of Brian Head, a resort community nearly 300 miles (483 km) south of Salt Lake City which has been evacuated due to the blaze. The fire has scorched more than 54,000 acres (21,853 hectares), an increase of about 4,000 acres since Tuesday.

In California, several smaller wildfires were burning on Wednesday, including the so-called Hill Fire along the central coast that destroyed the home of "The Big Bang Theory" actor Johnny Galecki.

The Hill Fire has blackened about 1,600 acres (647 hectares) and is 65 percent contained after destroying three structures, officials said.

(Additional reporting by Jill Serjeant; writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Dan Grebler)