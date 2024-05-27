How fast can you drive in Topeka if no speed limit is posted?

TOPEKA (KSNT) – What are the rules of the road if you don’t see a speed limit sign posted in the Capital City?

Drivers in Topeka can usually keep their eyes peeled for speed limit signs dictating how fast they can go on the city’s streets. However, in situations where you don’t see one of these signs, you can look to the city’s ordinances for guidance.

If no speed limit sign is posted, drivers should obey the following rules while on the city’s streets:

30 mph in any urban district.

20 mph in any park.

15 mph in any alley in both business and residential districts.

City ordinances also instruct motorists to drive a maximum of 12 mph on private property used by the public. However, the provisions laid out in the city ordinance regarding speed limits should not prohibit a private property owner from requiring different speed limits.

