How fast do you drive on South Carolina Highway 90? Make sure you’re not speeding

If the speed limit along S.C. 90 has left you feeling confused, you wouldn’t be the only one.

Conway residents recently discussed the speed limit along highways S.C. 90 and S.C. 905 on Facebook, stating they don’t always know what the speed limit is. The poster brought up the lack of speed limit signs and how he wasn’t sure if the speed was 45 mph or 55 mph.

Speed limits along these Horry County highways used to vary from 45 mph to 55 mph depending on where you were, but in 2021, the Depart of Transportation changed that for good. The speed limit is 45 mph across the entire highway, according to WBTW.

The speed limit was changed after over 1,100 car crashes were reported on the two highways between Jan. 1, 2016 and Sept. 30, 2019.

Despite the change being made three years ago, residents still get confused over the speed limit. Facebook users pointed to GPS systems not knowing the updated speed limit and a lack of speed limit signs as reasons.

One person commented saying his GPS says the speed limit is 55 mph along certain stretches of S.C. 90 despite that being incorrect.

Google says its maps system uses a combination of artificial intelligence and street view data to identify road signs. Apple Maps, according to Auto Evolution, uses information from government sources to determine the speed limit.

If Google hasn’t gotten new street view data or if Apple has not gotten government data that shows a new speed limit, these GPS systems may stick with the old speed limit.

Speeding is categorized as a misdemeanor and typically results in a ticket and points against your license. If you are caught driving between 10 mph and 25 mph over the speed limit multiple times, you could have your license suspended, according to Charleston based law firm Futeral and Nelson.