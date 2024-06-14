Fast-casual restaurant opens on Route 250 in Penfield

Fast-casual restaurant Five Guys opened in Penfield this week.

Five Guys, a burger joint known for its hand-cut fries and made-to-order burgers, is located at 2067 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road. The Penfield Five Guys is located in the southeastern corner of the building in a 2,900-square-foot storefront.

The eatery will be open daily, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The eatery is within a revamped building on Route 250 that will also house Jersey Mike's Subs, which is set to open later this month. That shop is roughly 1,500 square feet on the northeastern corner of the building.

Both eateries are in a new portion of a building that replaced a medical office that was partly demolished to make way for the new retail space, according to Penfield Town Planning documents. The project was approved by Penfield's Planning Board last year.

The third tenant, which would occupy the largest space of 6,635 square feet in the center of the building, was not known by town officials, said Chris Tanea, the Town of Penfield's communications director. That revamped storefront is currently listed as an available rental on LoopNet.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Five Guys restaurant opens on Route 250 in Penfield NY