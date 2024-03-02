FASD Conference set for April 27 at SUNY

Mar. 2—PLATTSBURGH — "Caring for Children Prenatally Exposed to Alcohol" is the title of the upcoming Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder Conference which will be held April 27.

"It's going to be a three-hour-long workshop that is going to be held at the SUNY Plattsburgh campus," Angela Weller, permanency resource coordinator at the Child Care Coordinating Council of the North Country, said.

"We are partnering with the Human Development & Family Relations. The workshop is going to be facilitated by Sandra Flach. She is the executive director of an organization called Justice for Orphans, but she is an adoptive mom of two teens with FASD."

Speakers include Rebecca Tilou, an adult adoptee with a diagnosis of FASD, and Sue Roseberger, an adoptive parent with a diagnosis of FASD.

Registration is open now for the conference, which will be held from 9 a.m. until noon at 110 Ward Hall on campus. CEUs are offered for social workers licensed in New York State.

Attendees will learn to identify the primary, secondary, and tertiary symptoms of FASD and explore techniques to utilize in accommodating and supporting individuals with FASD in home, school, and community environments.

"It is very prevalent especially for those that have been adopted," Weller said.

"A big reason why children are put into either the foster care system or put up for adoption is due to parents having their children removed for prenatal alcohol exposure. So being aware of the ways that that can impact the child's development stages — physical, mental, cognitive, the whole spectrum.

"The issues can present in different ways and being able to kind of share this information with those who are raising these children is very important for them to be able to understand where the behaviors are coming from and to be able to help them."

Email: rcaudell@pressrepublican.com

Twitter@RobinCaudell