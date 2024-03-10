Farmworkers, supporters rally near Wendy's board chairman's home in Palm Beach

Dozens of farmworkers and their allies of all ages gathered this morning in Palm Beach, the third and final day of the Farmworker Freedom Festival presented by the Coalition of Immokalee Workers to highlight the Fair Food Project.

Their goal on a sunny morning in one of the wealthiest towns in the United States: to draw attention to fast-food giant Wendy's and call on the company to join the Fair Food Program.

Today's rally for better working conditions for agricultural workers began at Bradley Park, where Leonel Perez, a former farmworker who does Fair Food Program outreach, shared the history of the coalition and program with some attendees while others participated in a yoga session led by a group of students who support the farmworkers' mission.

From there, shuttles carried participants to the park at the corner of Tangier Avenue and North County Road — across the street from the beachfront mansion owned by Nelson Peltz, board chair for Wendy's. Organizers expected the event there to last about an hour and a half.

Today's event is called "Pilgrimage of Hope," a nod to the group's optimism that more workers can be helped as more companies join the Fair Food Program, organizers said.

Several dozen farmworkers and supporters gathered in the small park at Tangier Avenue and North County Road in Palm Beach on Sunday morning, across the street from the beachfront estate of Wendy's chairman Nelson Peltz, to call on Wendy's to join the Fair Food Program.

"A pilgrimage for us is our ability to come here where Nelson Peltz lives and invite him into this hopeful program," said Lupe Gonzalo, a former farmworker who does community outreach for the Fair Food Program. "We wanted as workers to leave the place where we live and the place where we work, and come here to the place Nelson Peltz lives, to show him our face as humans, and invite him to be part of this program."

Organizers brought to the small park the 16-foot-tall farmworker puppet named Esperanza that was a constant presence throughout the three-day festival. The puppet represented farmworkers who had better working conditions because of the Fair Food Program, organizers said.

Attendees received shirts that said, "Justice for Farmworkers."

Bandanas with messages of hope written by farmworkers in the Fair Food Program and their allies also were handed out to those at the park. Some read the messages aloud to the crowd.

"The time has come where there can no longer be chains of silence," said Nely Rodriguez, a farmworker and coalition staffer, reading one of the bandanas. "Our voices are the best weapons to enable the change we deserve."

Some passing cyclists paused to listen or gaze at Esperanza before continuing on their rides.

Palm Beach police, in a Thursday alert to residents, said traffic slowdowns were expected around Bradley Park from 8 a.m. to about noon.

People hold signs and participate in a rally Friday behind Palm Beach Town Hall at the start of a three-day Farmworker Freedom Festival being held throughout Palm Beach.

Peltz's presence in Palm Beach is the primary reason the group comes each year to rally on the island, as the coalition works to pressure Wendy's to join the Fair Food Program, organizers have said.

The Fair Food Program, founded in 2011, includes restaurants and retailers — such as McDonald's and Whole Foods — that pledge to buy only from suppliers who follow a code of conduct designed to protect workers' rights. Supporters of the program have said that workers in those companies' supply chains are better compensated, treated more fairly and overall receive better benefits than those who work for companies that do not participate in the program.

A Wendy's spokesperson told the Palm Beach Daily News in a statement that the company does not participate in the Fair Food Program "because we do not purchase field-grown tomatoes and there is no nexus between the program and our supply chain. Since 2019, we have sourced our North American tomato supply exclusively from indoor, hydroponic greenhouse farms, while the Fair Food Program predominantly operates in outdoor, conventional tomato-growing environments.

"Wendy’s has an established Supplier Code of Conduct that applies to significant suppliers of The Wendy’s Company and our North America restaurant system, and we also require third-party reviews related to the human rights and labor practices for suppliers of certain hand-harvested, whole, fresh produce," the spokesperson said.

The coalition responded to that statement over the weekend by saying that Wendy's could create the nexus between the supply chain and the program.

"If Wendy's were to say to its current greenhouse suppliers that it is joining the FFP and will preferentially purchase from the greenhouses that agree to become FFP-participating growers, then some of Wendy’s current greenhouse suppliers would join the program for the market advantages it confers on participating growers," the coalition told the Daily News. "And just like that, there’s your nexus.”

Speaking to the Palm Beach Daily News today, Gonzalo added that while the indoor environment of a greenhouse may provide shade and less exposure to harmful chemicals, it does not guarantee any protections against sexual harassment, wage theft and other abuses that may arise in the workplace.

"And so we invite Nelson Peltz to see our pilgrimage, to see us, to hear us and respond," Rodriguez said.

The three-day festival began Friday afternoon with a rally through Palm Beach's Midtown area, including stops at Memorial and Fountain Park next to Town Hall, Midtown Beach at the Brazilian Avenue access point and Worth Avenue. That rally featured the Esperanza puppet, which a team of puppeteers walked from point to point.

Saturday's music and arts festival at Bradley Park featured popular Latin American musicians and art created by farmworkers and their supporters.

Saturday also featured the coalition's Modern-Day Slavery Museum, a mobile exhibit that documents the history of forced labor in Florida agriculture, the group said. Items included photos as well as reporting and artifacts from lawsuits filed by the coalition since 1990 over forced-labor conditions. Esperanza will be at the park as well, and there will be street theater performances by farmworkers, the news release said.

While this is not the first time the coalition has brought its message to Palm Beach, it is the first time the group hosted a three-day festival in the town.

Last year's event included a five-day march that began in Pahokee in western Palm Beach County, with farmworkers and supporters making the trek east to Palm Beach. Previous years included marches through town that passed by or paused next to Peltz's home.

Throughout the weekend, supporters have carried signs including a flag that read, "Boycott Wendy's." Some wore stickers and T-shirts with the same or similar messages, one of which featured a black slash across the Wendy's character's face. Other picket signs were shaped like baskets of tomatoes with messages including, "Respect," "Justice," "Honk 4 Justice," "No More Abuse" and "Luchando por Comida Justa" ("Fighting for Fair Food").

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Farmworkers, supporters rally near Wendy's chairman's Palm Beach home