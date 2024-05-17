Farmworker wants justice after his brother and 7 others were killed in Florida bus crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Jose Ventura said he had a strange feeling Tuesday morning as his brother, Everardo Ventura, left for work. He later found out about a bus crash that took the lives of eight farm workers, including his brother.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Bryan Howard side-swiped a bus carrying the farmworkers to their job. Investigators said Howard was driving under the influence of illicit substances and prescription medications.

“Unfortunately, this tragedy happened. I do want this man to face the full force of the law because it’s not fair for bad people to be driving,” Jose Ventura told News Channel 8.

Jose Ventura said his brother didn’t have to work that day but went in anyway.

“He woke up early, packed his things, and said to me, ‘I’m leaving.’ I replied, ‘Be careful.’ And that was our farewell because he won’t be able to speak to me anymore,” Jose Ventura said.

They have both worked in the U.S. for nine years under the H-2A temporary visa program.

“That’s why we came — to give a better future to his daughter and to my daughters. We came solely to work. To deliver delicious watermelons to your homes,” Jose Ventura said.

He said he will provide for his brother’s family, including his 1-year-old daughter.

“I swore that … as long as God grants me life, she won’t lack anything. Whatever little I can give her, I’ll provide, and I’ll always talk to her about him. Now I have to support my family, my parents, my sister-in-law and my niece. I have three families to care for,” Jose Ventura said.

Jose Ventura said he wants justice for the eight victims and wants authorities to give them a special visa so they can return to Mexico to be buried there.

On Wednesday morning, Howard made his first appearance in court. A judge ordered him to be held in the Marion County Jail without bond.

