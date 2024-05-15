Farmworker who was supposed to be on bus that crashed describes what kept him off of it

Through each breezeway at a Gainesville hotel, men lean out, waiting.

They’re waiting to find out if there are any more survivors from Tuesday’s mass fatality bus crash.

Channel 9 spoke to one of the migrants who works at Cannon Farms.

Pablo Montero said he was supposed to be on the bus that got hit, but he was assigned to a different farm.

Montero said that most of the men on the bus were sleeping because the ride was longer.

It was a regular day. Everyone expected to get on the bus, go to work and return home.

Now, those who survived are traumatized after seeing their coworkers in fatal conditions after the crash.

Investigators said 41-year-old Bryan Howard was driving under the influence. He side-swiped the bus, sending it into a tree, through a fence, and rolled over in a pasture.

Montero said he was angry when learning that Howard was under the influence when he was accused of killing at least eight of his friends.

