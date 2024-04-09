Farmland on Green Bay southeast side could be rezoned for multi-unit apartment project

GREEN BAY - The city's Plan Commission on Monday recommended rezoning a large, undeveloped property on Green Bay's border with Bellevue to enable a developer to construct a multibuilding apartment complex.

Huron Limits LLC owns the 30.5-acre property at 1400 S. Huron Road and is working with Gerry Bigelow, of Bigelow Rentals, on a site plan to develop multiple, multiunit apartment buildings around a wetland at the center of the property.

The site is located south of the Procter & Gamble megawarehouse, east of the Interstate 43 Business Park and north of the Greater Green Bay YMCA's east side branch.

The group requested the city rezone the land from "rural residential" to an R-3 "varied residential density" district to allow for the construction of such a complex on the property. The five members who attended the Plan Commission meeting unanimously voted to approve the request.

David Buck, a principal planner with the city of Green Bay, said the zoning and conceptual ideas shared with city staff fit with the need for housing in the city and would be compatible with surrounding uses.

This is just the first step in the municipal review process. A lot of details still must be worked out, but here's what we know and don't know after Monday's meeting.

A conceptual site layout shows almost 170 apartments wrapped around wetlands

Huron Limits submitted a conceptual layout with its application that offered a glimpse of what could be in store on the site.

The plan includes 14 12-unit buildings laid out in an L-shape along the south and east sides of the property. The buildings would include attached garages and would complement apartments under construction across Huron Street and Bellevue's long-term plans for commercial uses nearby.

The layout avoids a wetland area that almost splits the property in half from north to south. The map includes some stormwater management areas, too.

Huron Limits LLC submitted a conceptual apartment complex site plan for the property at 1400 S. Huron Road to the city of Green Bay.

The remainder of the property along Huron Road, west of the wetland area, would be rezoned, as well, but plans do not indicate an intent to build on it at this time.

Developer has built and manages properties in Green Bay, De Pere, Appleton

According to its website, Bigelow is a Green Bay-based apartment manager. The company manages properties in several Brown County communities, but also manages properties in Appleton and Oconto.

What don't we know?

A lot. Rezoning the site is a very early first step.

The layout shows an idea of what's possible, but things like the number of units or number of buildings could change as it goes from concept to submitted plans for city staff to review.

The application doesn't give any indication of what project costs could be or when construction might start.

What happens next?

The Plan Commission's recommendation to rezone the property now goes to the Green Bay City Council when it meets on April 16 for a final review, discussion and vote.

Contact Jeff Bollier at (920) 431-8387 or jbollier@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JeffBollier.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Apartments could be coming rural site on Green Bay's east side