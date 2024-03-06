Farmington police investigate burglary of ATM machine at credit union

Mar. 6—FARMINGTON — Police are investigating the burglary of the ATM machine Tuesday night at the University Credit Union at 154 High St.

The incident was reported about 11:30 p.m., police Chief Kenneth Charles said Wednesday morning. Officers learned that a vehicle used to get to the credit union was stolen from a business in Wilton and the owner didn't know it was gone, Charles said. Police are trying to determine what was taken, what the second vehicle used was and identify its direction of travel, he said.

The area is across from American Legion Post 28 and close to the University of Maine at Farmington and the W.G. Mallett School on Middle Street.

Police are looking for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has information on the break-in. They may call the Farmington Police Department at 778-6311.

