Farmington man dies in Mass. motorcycle crash
Jun. 9—A 56-year-old Farmington man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Mass., police said.
Robert Petterson was brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a Massachusetts State Police news release.
A preliminary investigation shows that a 2020 Honda CRV was traveling in the left lane when "it came into contract with a Harley-Davidson," according to the news release.
The CRV's driver was not injured in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.