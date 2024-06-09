Farmington man dies in Mass. motorcycle crash

Jun. 9—A 56-year-old Farmington man died Saturday in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 290 in Worcester, Mass., police said.

Robert Petterson was brought to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a Massachusetts State Police news release.

A preliminary investigation shows that a 2020 Honda CRV was traveling in the left lane when "it came into contract with a Harley-Davidson," according to the news release.

The CRV's driver was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.