Farmington City Council adopts plan for developing Animas District south of downtown

After more than a year of information-gathering, consideration and study, Farmington city officials appear poised to begin work to redevelop the area south and southwest of downtown to the Animas River with the City Council’s recent approval of the Animas Action Plan.

The City Council gave unanimous approval to the plan during its Tuesday, March 19 work session after a virtual presentation by Danielle Wilson, a community planner with Sites Southwest, the Albuquerque-based landscape architecture and urban design firm hired by the city to help develop the plan.

The plan covers the Animas District, which is immediately south of downtown, and the Heath Care Hub, southwest of downtown. As its name implies, the Health Care Hub, anchored by the San Juan Regional Medical Center, is home to various enterprises in the medical field, while the Animas District is a hodgepodge of small businesses, nonprofit organizations, industrial establishments, government offices and two small parks, Oscar Thomas Park and Boyd Park.

The Animas Action Plan calls for creating a framework that could be used to create a common identity for and improve the aesthetics of the area while also incentivizing future private development. Much of the language in the document is devoted to identifying potential projects that would act as catalysts for achieving those goals.

A map reveals the areas southwest and south of downtown Farmington that would be targeted for redevelopment under the recently approved Animas Action Plan.

Wilson said the plan reflects the input of various focus groups, community stakeholders, developers, real-estate agents, property owners, business owners, residents and city staff members. It also reflects feedback from an online community survey, with 422 responses having been received, which Wilson described as a very good response rate for a project of that nature.

The plan has five major elements, which include:

Encouraging housing development around Oscar Thomas Park

Prioritizing South Orchard Avenue as a pedestrian connection between downtown and the Animas River

Activating the waterfront with educational and recreational uses

Providing trail connections between the hospital and the river trails

Encouraging incremental development through flexible-use zoning.

'Eyes to the street'

Wilson identified housing development in the area as perhaps the single most important element in making the plan a success. She said it calls for the creation of housing that would stake out a middle ground between apartment complexes and single-family homes, such as duplexes, triplexes and courtyard housing.

The establishment of that infill housing would accomplish several objectives, Wilson noted, including bringing more “eyes to the street” to help self-police the neighborhood. It also would provide customers for new businesses in the area, reinforce the district’s sense of community and provide nearby housing options for people who work in the Health Care Hub.

She said activating the waterfront through such projects as creating a biofiltration demonstration lawn, a wetlands area and a boat put-in would help supporters of the project capitalize on the significant investments the city already has made in the riverfront.

The location of the major plan elements included in the recently adopted Animas Action Plan are shown.

The plan calls for the creation of designated “greenways” through the area that would be designed to attract pedestrian traffic and slow down automobile traffic. It also prioritizes the establishment of various forms of zoning for the area, including mixed use, mixed use flexible, commercial, residential and industrial.

But implementation of the plan will not come quickly or cheaply. The focus on housing as the main strategy to jump start redevelopment is something that is envisioned as taking three to 10 years to accomplish, and it comes with a price tag of $250,000 to $2.5 million.

The idea of creating a regional destination park on the banks of the Animas River — which would serve as an anchor attraction for the district — would take more than 10 years to accomplish, according to the plan, and would cost more than $2.5 million.

One of the least-expensive elements of the plan is also one that could be implemented fairly quickly — enhancing the aesthetics of the area and prioritizing the cleanup of vacant and blighted properties. That is estimated to take one to three years and cost less than $250,000.

Mayor Nate Duckett responded to Wilson’s presentation by saying that some aspects of the plan reminded him favorably of projects he had seen in other communities that have succeeded in establishing districts in which people can live, work and shop.

“So, I think that’s really key for that particular area,” he said.

Councilor Linda Rodgers said the presentation made her anxious to see what the area — certain parts of which have been an eyesore near downtown for many years — can become, particularly if the city can access grant funding to help pay for many of the envisioned improvements.

“… To see it transition from what it is to what it can become is really exciting,” she said.

A plan to "activate" the riverfront by creating education and recreation projects is an important element in the recently approved Animas Action Plan.

Councilor Janis Jakino described herself as a list maker and said she already was conducting a mental exercise related to the redevelopment of the area.

“I look forward to checking those boxes over the next 10 years,” she said. “It looks like we have a lot of work ahead of us.”

Wilson said one of the more encouraging aspects of the community survey that was conducted was the feedback that indicated there already is a significant number of people — 52% of respondents — who would be interested in living in the district if it is revitalized.

Warren Unsicker, the city’s economic development director, said even before work on the action plan began, the city had made some strides in terms of initiating catalytic projects in the area. He pointed to the opening of the Harvest Food Hub and the outdoor recreation business incubator as evidence of those efforts.

“There’s already momentum occurring in the district,” he said.

To see the entire plan, visit animasactionplan.org.

