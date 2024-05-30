Farmersburg man faces molestation, seduction charges

May 30—A Farmersburg man was arrested Thursday on child molestation and seduction charges, according to Indiana State Police.

Thomas M. Salyers, 49, is charged with child molesting as a Class 1 felony and child seduction as Class 2 felony, ISP said.

ISP said it began an investigation May 9 after receiving information that a female under the age of 14 had been molested.

After reviewing the investigation, Sullivan County Prosecutor Ann Mischler obtained a warrant May 29 for Salyers' arrest. He was arrested May 30 at Putnamville State Police Post and taken to Sullivan County Jail.

Assisting ISP was the Sullivan County Department of Child Services.