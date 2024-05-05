Farmers understand Noem's puppy plight; Noem 'unfit' for office: Your letters

Your letters to the editor for May 5, 2024:

Farmers understand Noem

Well, the story of the day is that Kristi Noem shot a dog that was causing problems in the neighborhood. I suspect the dog was killing chickens, sheep or other livestock. That, for years, was the fate of a dog that. Pehaps it was violent with humans. Maybe it bit people. I guess the media never bothered to flesh out the story. As usual, there was no meat on the bone. They merely reported that the governor "killed" a puppy. Not a dog, a "puppy". The dog was 14 months old. There was still some puppy in him, I suppose, but he wasn't a defenseless little ball of fur, he was a part of operation that was being destructive. Now, usually, back in the day, when the dog cost you or was responsible for causing your neighbor livestock which directly effected the bottom line, you got rid of them before they caused more problems when you were on the farm. I don't know of a family in our little town who didn't have to have a dog put down when I was growing up.The fact that she shot the dog isn't what concerns me. That merely puts her in the same category as most farm families. The fact that she thought she was so well liked that she could provide us this useless piece of information and remain unscathed by the liberal press does. The mistake wasn't shooting the dog. Her neighbors probably demanded it. The mistake was mentioning it in a book. Where were her editors? I guess if she has that level of poor judgement, she doesn't deserve to be vice president or she should refrain from writing books.Maybe Trump will appoint her as Secretary of Agriculture. Other farmers understand that sometimes you "gotta do what you gotta do."

− Randy Amundson, Sioux Falls

Gov. Newsom never 'murdered' a puppy

To the editor: I am a native South Dakotan, born and raised in Sioux Falls. For the past several years, I have lived in California. I know that folks back in South Dakota have concerns about our Governor Gavin Newsom. I will say Gov. Newsom has never murdered a puppy.

− Mark Leyba, Napa, California

Noem 'unfit to hold public office'

There are no dumb dogs, only stupid owners. South Dakota Governor Krisi Noem has shown her true colors and not only is she unfit to hold public office, but ineligible to even work as a dog catcher.

− Brad Trom, Blooming Prairie, Minnesota

Vote for commissioners willing to listen

What is the role of local government officials if it’s not to listen to the public and constituents that they serve?

Over the past year, the Minnehaha County Commission has had numerous meetings involving Mueller Pallets and their free waste wood disposal site that was ultimately approved just northwest of the city dump.

While some would say the rural site was ideal for a tree grinding operation, residents and neighbors spoke out against the location.

Commissioner Jen Bleyenberg was the only one that consistently voted against the site. Bleyenberg is also the only commissioner that lives in the area and travels the highway that passes by Mueller Pallets.

Wouldn’t you think you would listen and follow a commissioner that had concerns about the site since she would know the area best?

If Commissioner Bleyenberg and the large majority of residents were against the location, then why pass it in defiance?

What good does it do to voice your concerns if they are ultimately ignored?

Now that months have passed, we have seen the residents’ concerns come to life.

Increased traffic and rainy conditions have led to the highway continuously being covered in mud due to a lack of a hard service driveway to reduce the debris.

The city landfill has no such issue because they have a paved driveway.

Mueller Pallets opened on January 2nd, 2024. The Amendment permit granted by Planning Director Scott Anderson is not dated until February 9th, 2024. How were they able to operate a full month before February 9th?

A Rubble Dump is defined as stone, brick, concrete, or similar inorganic material, excluding ash, waste tires, trees or yard waste. For some reason, Mueller’s was classified as a Rumble Dump, which doesn’t fit the definition.

This situation is incredibly frustrating because public opposition raised the issue of the business not being zoned correctly multiple times during Planning & Zoning meetings, but no one paid attention.

There are serious safety and zoning concerns at this location that the County needs to address. The business should not be allowed to operate there due to noncompliance with the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) and Solid Waste Permit and inaccurate CUP guidelines in relation to zoning. This is necessary for the safety and well-being of the public.

If Mueller Pallets wants to be a “good neighbor,” then just comply with the standards that were set. And if the commission is going to set standards, they should be enforced.

I would encourage everyone to get out and vote in this June’s primary election and the general election this November. Vote for commissioners that will not only listen to your concerns, but actually support your concerns with action.

− Travis Kriens, Mitchell

How can anyone vote for someone 'that cruel?'

I am horrified by Governor Noem's despicable executing of a goat and dog. Is there no animal cruelty laws in South Dakota? What kind of monster does something like this? I drove two hours to adopt an 8 year old dog from the Sioux Falls Humane Society. I am just sick over the Governor's actions. I don't know how anyone votes for someone that is that cruel. More people need to step up and say something about ignorant people like Ms. Noem. Electing decent human beings should be first on your list of things to do and speaking out about horrible people know matter who they are.

− William Ross, Wood Lake, Minnesota

Let reproductive rights rest in the arms of those directly involved

The deep irony - that the mantra of South Dakota is Freedom Works Here, yet we are one of the most restrictive states in the country when it comes to the right for women to control their own reproductive healthcare. There is nothing more pro-life than providing free prenatal and postnatal care - than providing at least six months of parental leave - than providing free formula, free diapers and reduced cost, quality childcare yet we rarely hear our governor nor any of our representatives in Congress put into action any legislation that would move these notions forward. The fact that South Dakotans want lawmakers to make life-altering medical decisions for their own selves, their wives, daughters, nieces, aunts, mothers and sisters instead of the people directly involved in this medical situation is, frankly, dizzying. I urge you, if and when the time comes to vote on this initiative, let reproductive healthcare rights rest in the arms of those who are directly involved: women, their families and their doctors.

− Joanna Goetz, Sioux Falls

