Farmers State Bank donates to Thrive by 5

Mar. 29—LAGRANGE — Farmers State Bank has donated $15,000 to Thrive by 5 in LaGrange County.

Thrive by 5 serving LaGrange and Noble Counties is an organization that is focused on increasing the capacity, affordability, and quality of childcare and early learning programs in LaGrange and Noble Counties, a news release stated.

Thrive by 5 coordinator, Jenna Anderson, along with representatives from several local organizations, is working on several initiatives including the development of new childcare centers, registered ministries and family childcare homes. Thrive by 5 also offers funding support for childcare and early learning providers through a variety of grants, and they have developed the Tri-Share Program in Noble County, the first in Indiana, to address affordability.

"Farmers State Bank is thankful for the leadership in our community that has been focused on childcare and early learning programs," stated Joe Urbanski, President and CEO of Farmers State Bank in the release. "Communities across America are struggling to meet childcare and early learning needs. This is particularly true in rural communities. We are thankful for the opportunity to partner with Thrive by 5 on its important mission."

To learn more about or to make an investment in Thrive by 5 you can contact the LaGrange County Community Foundation. Investments in Thrive by 5 are being doubled through a grant from the state's Employer Sponsored Childcare Fund and will be used to support projects and programs in LaGrange County that will carry out their mission.

To learn more, visit GoFSB.com.