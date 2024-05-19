Farm subsidies for Iowa lawmakers raise question of double standard

Illinois state lawmakers weigh the possibility of creating a statewide public defender.

And dozens of Iowa state lawmakers from both parties get thousands of dollars from the federal government in the form of farm subsidies.

Host Jim Niedelman gets into both of these issues with former Iowa State Representative Elesha Gayman and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

“In terms of the merits of this… we’re talking about a bill that did not allow direct payments to individuals as opposed to a farm subsidy to individuals that have put forth millions of their own dollars at risk….” Kaufmann said.

“They basically banned the opportunity to do research to see if direct payments are helping or a minimum livable wages could be helpful to some communities,” Gayman said.

