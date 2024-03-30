Fargo police ID fatal stabbing victim

Mar. 29—FARGO — The Fargo Police Department has identified 22-year-old Ethan Larson, of Newfolden, Minnesota, as the victim of a fatal stabbing that happened early Thursday, March 28.

Police were dispatched to the 4200 block of 45th Street South for a report of a stabbing shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday, on the west side of Duane's House of Pizza and SouthTown Pour House.

When officers arrived, they found Larson suffering from stab wounds, according to the Police Department. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Investigators said they learned a verbal argument inside a bar between two men led to staff asking them to leave. One of the men then stabbed the other in the parking lot and fled the scene, police said.

Police arrested 28-year-old Michael Diedrich on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing death just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday in south Fargo.

The Fargo Police Department is investigating the incident, and no further information was available Friday morning.