Farewell event planned for outgoing Manitowoc Salvation Army Capt. Jenny Moffitt

MANITOWOC – After six years of service, The Salvation Army Manitowoc County will say farewell to Capt. Jenny Moffitt.

The organization will host an open house goodbye event for Moffitt from 5 to 8 p.m. June 5 at The Salvation Army building in Manitowoc, 415 N. Sixth St.

The event is free and open to the public. RSVP by calling 920-684-7117 or sending an email to lori.hagenow@usc.salvationarmy.org.

“Capt. Jenny has been a great asset to all of us in Manitowoc County,” said Community Relations Manager Lori Hagenow in a news release. “We are sad to see her leave us, but wish her the very best as she embarks on her new journey.”

Moffit will transfer to Chicago as a trainer for The Salvation Army.

Capt. Jonathan Tamayo and Lt. Samantha Tamayo were named the new leaders of the local Salvation Army and will assume their roles when Moffitt leaves at the end of June.

The Tamayos have four children and most recently worked at the Adult Rehabilitation Center of Chicago. They have worked in a variety of nonprofits, including in community health work, mission integration and youth ministry.

