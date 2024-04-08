Farage: I’d be the bridge between Trump and Starmer

Nigel Farage suggested he would be willing to work with a Labour government as Britain’s man in Washington if Donald Trump became president.

Mr Farage is taking questions from Camilla Tominey and Telegraph subscribers in a special live event presented by The Telegraph Politics Newsletter.

On what job he wanted to do for Donald Trump, Mr Farage said: “All I’m struck by is we have an incoming Labour Government who have no affinity to Trump’s form of conservatism whatsoever. There’s no way round it, our relationship with America on defence is absolutely crucial and we are the bridge I think for the other European countries.”

Asked if he wanted to be “Starmer’s man in Washington”, he said: “In the national interest, there needs to be an intermediary between Trump and an incoming Labour government, and I’d be happy to do that.”

02:02 PM BST

01:59 PM BST

Farage: Like Thatcher, I’m a fighter

Asked if Reform’s polling share would go up if he was involved, Nigel Farage joked: “Might do.”

Pressed on whether we need another Margaret Thatcher and if it was him, Mr Farage replied: “I wouldn’t put myself in that category although she was a fighter, she stood up and fought for issues not because focus groups told her she should, but because she believed in.”

Mr Farage said he had started “without majority support” but through “sheer persistence and perhaps being right”, he had convinced people.

“If there is a similarity it’s fighting for things that may not be trendy today, but may well be tomorrow.”

01:58 PM BST

More Tories will defect to Reform - and it’s the only way to save their skin, says Farage

Asked whether he expected any more Tory MPs to defect to Reform, Nigel Farage said: “Yes. I don’t know how many... I’m just the honorary president.”

Pressed on whether conversations were taking place with disillusioned Conservatives, he replied: “I believe so, but I’m not involved in them. I’m the honorary president.

“May 2 won’t be easy for Reform because people will realise how relatively small it is, and that’s true. I re-emphasise they’re not even standing in 10 per cent of seats. They’ve not got the Ukip machine that Ukip had 10 years ago at this moment in time.

“I think Tice’s performances become more and more confident and I think his ability to manage fact around policy puts him a class above Starmer and Sunak, he’s actually terribly good at this. Already there are more Leave voters from the 2016 referendum that are going to vote Reform than Conservative.

“There comes a moment where if that momentum continues, and I think it will, you’re a Red Wall Conservative MP the only way to save your skin is to stand for Reform, not stand for Reform and then Reform must say to the Conservatives ‘you must not split the vote, otherwise you’ll let Labour in’.”

01:53 PM BST

Farage: Ukrainian victory over Russia is ‘for the birds’

Donald Trump has “done more good than Nato than bad”, Nigel Farage said.

“As far as Ukraine is concerned, this idea that Trump was the one that was soft on Putin... Angela Merkel was the one who was soft on Putin. She made Germany entirely dependent on gas imports... Talk about hypocrisy, we whether it’s Bentley, whether it’s many of the parts that go into the drones, we’re still selling Russia loads of stuff. This pretence that since the invasion of Ukraine we’ve put the toughest ever

“It is quite sobering to think that the casualty count over these first two years is now just about equivalent to the Battle of the Somme. It really is, it’s about a million casualties. It’s about a million people seriously injured or killed in a war, a war which is frankly going nowhere.

“We can keep giving weapons to Ukraine, the stalemate can continue and Putin has completely reshaped the Russian economy, it’s about the war or nothing else, or we can have negotiations. I think we have to have negotiations and I think Trump will go for those negotiations.”

Asked if not supplying Ukraine with weapons was a “huge failure of the West”, Mr Farage replied: “We’re not actually in a fit position to do so, so the burden once again falls on America. A lot of American figures are saying we’re not endlessly going to keep pumping money and weaponry in.

“If anyone can get the two around the negotiating data... It may fail. We can send British troops, have World War Three, I don’t mind... I don’t approve of anything Putin’s done in terms of this invasion. But we have to think through what is the endgame of this, what is the goal? If we think it’s a Ukrainian victory, that’s for the birds.”

01:49 PM BST

Farage: Brexit hasn’t benefited small businesses

Elliot, a small business owner, asked Nigel Farage what Brexit had benefited small businesses.

“Nothing, absolutely nothing,” Mr Farage replied.

Pressed on whether he regretted standing Brexit Party candidates down, he said: “No. We were never given any opportunity... The day after the referendum I mused with people I’d been out partying with all night that the delivery of Brexit was in the hands of the people we’d been fighting for the last 25 years.”

On small businesses, he said: “Small businesses are hated by the Treasury, not understood by the Government and certainly not understood by the opposition.”

01:46 PM BST

Farage suggests he could be more influential on TikTok than as an MP

Asked if he was worried about Chinese interference on TikTok, he said: “There is a concern with that but for the moment that is the medium this generation use.

“Do most MPs in their careers in the modern day have much influence over national debate, have much influence over our lives? Very, very little. One of the points of Brexit was to make politics matter again, to make Parliament sovereign again.

“There is an argument I can be much more effective as I am than sitting in the House of Commons. Whatever happens on the centre-Right, there has to be a plan to start making MPs and Parliament actually matter again and stop this massive transfer of power that’s gone to the quangos. And Liz Truss is absolutely right about all of this.

“You can argue she was doing too much too soon, but the basic premise there is a loss of sovereignty here as well as Brussels I think that is very strong. There are a lot of young people who are saying ‘no, I don’t want this’.”

01:43 PM BST

Farage: Gen Z are a great hope for conservatism

Asked by Lewis, who is in the audience, what hope young Conservatives could have, Nigel Farage replied: “I think there is great hope with Gen Z. This 15 to 25 age group are very different to the millennials before, they’re mostly gone, millennials are mostly gone.

“I see a lot of people in that 15 to 25 age bracket who want to get on, want to do well, are not buying the indoctrination they’re getting at schools. It’s more of a male than female thing at this moment in time and that’s quite noticeable. But I’ve got great hope.

“I think there is a young generation coming through that are rejecting the rubbish they’ve been fed... I would love to see a government really trying to help young people. Sunak’s got it completely wrong. Maths to 18? By the age of 16 the majority of kids don’t want to see algebra again as long as they live.

“But if you give them the chance to learn trades and skills... I actually think I would say to young people history suggests that with most things, we can get the pendulum to swing back. There’s a lot of younger people who are becoming much more conservative in their opinions.”

01:39 PM BST

Farage offers to be Starmer’s man in America

01:39 PM BST

Farage calls for ECHR referendum

Asked whether there should be a referendum on net zero immigration, Nigel Farage said: “I think a referendum that would be useful is a referendum on the ECHR and whether we should allow a court on Strasbourg to overrule us.

“I urged them again and again include the ECHR in this when it comes to the Brexit negotiations. Boris was never going to do that, no interest to him. If you have a referendum on that... I’d love a referendum on the House of Lords, now that would be good sport. Should we replace it with a mostly elected second chamber?

“I look at Switzerland which is probably the most democratic country in the world. If the Swiss people want to call a legally-binding referendum on an issue because they feel the Parliament’s out of step with the country, they can call that referendum and it is a legally-binding result.

“If we had had that ability in this country, we never would have had that 10 million population increase.”

01:34 PM BST

Farage: ‘Every single election’ using postal votes is flawed

Nigel Farage pointed to events in Tower Hamlets and the West Midlands to claim “every single election” fought in British cities was flawed.

Asked if the 2020 US election was stolen, Mr Farage responded: “I wouldn’t say stolen... We should 100 per cent scrap postal votes, go back to the pre-2001 system. In France you vote for a president, you have to turn up on a Sunday... The votes are divided up into physical piles in front of observers, counted, there are no voting machines...”

Nigel Farage and Camilla Tominey

01:31 PM BST

Farage: I want to aim for net zero immigration

On whether he would want a cap on immigration, Nigel Farage replied: “I would like to aim for something around about net zero.

“I would like to aim for something around about net zero. I’m teasing a bit but you know what I mean.”

Asked whether he viewed Donald Trump as a genius, a flawed genius or just flawed, he said: “His instincts on the big stuff are just unbelievable. I very much expect him to win in November and as a result of that I think the world will become a safer place.

“Inside the Westminster bubble you’re all terribly concerned about his foibles, out there in the real world nobody gives a damn.”

Mr Farage said what happened on Jan 6, 2021 was “ugly” but not an “insurrection”, adding: “It was not a good day at any level. But what we’ve seen again and again and again is mailout postal voting leads to mass fraud and mass intimidation. It is no way to conduct elections.”

01:29 PM BST

Farage on benefits, immigration and why he chose the name Reform

Nigel Farage said he chose the name Reform “because we need wholesale change in terms of how we make these decisions”.

“Regardless of whether the Conservatives win again or Labour were to win, what is the difference going to be?”

Mr Farage said an Australian-style points system allowed you “to set the points where you want to... They set the points levels so low that that’s why you’ve now got record numbers of people coming. The only people we want to come into the country are those who are genuinely going to be a benefit in the nation. They’ve got to bring something special to the country that we haven’t got already.”

Asked about the worklessness crisis, he replied: “If you go on an M25 on half past five on a Monday morning, you will see people running their little businesses, working their backsides off, being taxed so much... The resentment that hardworking people now have for people who do not work is enormous.

“The first thing is the carrot, make sure no one pays tax on the first £20,000 they earn. Make the difference between working and living on benefits hugely significant.

“Secondly I haven’t thought this through fully, but I am very much of the view that the number of young people who because they say that they’re depressed or stressed are allowed to go on disability benefits, get an extra £390 for doing so, with no obligation to even look for work...

“We’re allowing the traumas that happen in all of our lives... We’re allowing normal everyday ups and downs to be diagnosed as traumas. Actually they’re dealing with the knocks we all get in our lives. We’re going to have to rethink how we reclassify people with mental illness.”

01:24 PM BST

Farage: ‘Population explosion’ biggest issue facing Britain

Asked how worried he was about Sir Keir Starmer “unravelling” Brexit, Nigel Farage said “the Tories haven’t done Brexit” so it could be “very easy” for Labour to undo it.

Pressed on policy, Mr Farage quipped: “I’m just a journalist working at GB News.” He added the “population crisis” was the biggest issue facing Britain.

“Uncontrolled migration into Britain on a level where the pressures that it’s put on the education system, on the health system, are intolerable. They’re intolerable because that level of migration does not bring the national income needed to bring those services up to.

“The first thing we have to do is have an honest conversation about the population explosion. We have to stop it, it cannot go on the way it is, given 85 per cent of that rise is down to immigration. It is very unlikely anything will change at all if we continue with our lawmaking bodies being made up in the same way.

“Whether you get Rishi back as prime minister or Keir Starmer, the differences are pretty marginal. You have two forms of social democracy, you have a first-past-the-post electoral system that buttresses both sides.”

01:19 PM BST

Farage rules out ‘dream ticket’ with Boris Johnson

Asked about a “dream ticket” with Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage quipped: “What are we going to agree on? Nothing. In terms of the vote, the centre-Right was reunited in 2019 in the general election, to a huge extent.

“That’s when you saw an 80-seat majority. That’s when you saw as you correctly identify that there is a majority for common sense in the country.

“Sadly that Conservative Party that was elected to get Brexit done didn’t believe in it.”

01:18 PM BST

Farage: Reform will win more votes than the Tories at next election

Nigel Farage predicted Reform will get more votes than the Tories at the next election.

“Eighty-seat majority, the world at their feet. I helped them do it and look what they’ve done with it. I think Reform will get, with or without me, more votes than the Conservatives at the next election, in terms of numbers. How that transpires in terms of seats is absolutely anybody’s guess.

“But I can see the momentum... May 2 is going to be a disaster with the Conservatives, obviously it’s going to be measured at the high point of 2021. There’ll be a leadership contest, Rishi will win, he’ll limp on... There is no good news coming for the Conservatives.”

Asked who in the current Tory Party Mr Farage could work with, he said: “Pass. It’s done. The party... It doesn’t matter who they choose as leader, until the party splits or reforms and decides what it is, it doesn’t matter a damn who the leader is. There is no underlying philosophy that unites Conservatives and a lot of this we can put down to Osborne and Cameron who took it down the route of being social democrats, who wanted the Guardian leader writers to like them. And then Boris blowing an 80-seat majority.

“If Winston Churchill came back, they still are doomed at the next election.”

01:15 PM BST

Farage: It isn’t possible for Reform to do well at the elections

It “isn’t even possible” for Reform to do well at the local elections, Nigel Farage has said, insisting it is a “new party” and needs “time to grow”.

01:14 PM BST

Farage: I have three clear options ahead of me

“I’ve got three very clear options ahead of me and I’m very fortunate to have those options. One of them is stick to doing what I’m doing, I’m enjoying what I’m doing…

“I feel I can influence events and change things as I am right now, doing what I’m doing. Staying as I am is a very clear option. Going to America, working with Trump to try to get the western world back on track

“Option number three is at 60 I give up my life, I go from a salary of what it is at the minute to zero, I can give it all up, I can surrender all my privacy, I can go back to being the most hated figure in Britain and get back involved in UK politics.

“Now they’re the options ahead of me. I’m not saying I won’t do the third option but what I am saying is this will be probably the last big decision that I will take in my career.

“This is a massive decision that I haven’t yet made my mind up about.”



01:08 PM BST

Nigel Farage: The Tory Party is ‘a broad church with no religion’

The live Q&A has begun with Camilla Tominey putting to Nigel Farage that a vote for Reform was a vote for Labour.

“Let’s face facts, I mean if Sir John Curtice says it’s 99 per cent certain that Keir Starmer was going to be in Number 10, it’s over for the Conservatives anyway,” he told subscribers.

He called for the Conservatives to be replaced, adding: “What is the Conservative Party? I’m told it’s a broad church, but it’s a broad church with no religion. It doesn’t actually stand for anything.”

12:54 PM BST

Pictured: Nigel Farage arrives at Lunch Hour event with Camilla Tominey

12:51 PM BST

Who is Nigel Farage?

Nigel Farage led the UK Independence Party (UKIP) until 2016 and played a pivotal role in campaigning for Britain’s exit from the European Union.

He was also a member of the European Parliament, elected in 1999 and remaining there until 2020.

He also had a brief stint as leader of the Brexit Party, set up to campaign for a “clean-break Brexit” ahead of European elections in 2019. The party also campaigned in the UK general election in the same year.

As well as currently holding the position of honorary president of Reform UK, Mr Farage hosts a programme on the GB News channel.

Last year, he finished in third place on the reality TV show “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!”

12:36 PM BST

12:28 PM BST

Welcome to Lunch Hour with Nigel Farage

Good afternoon and welcome to the Lunch Hour with Nigel Farage liveblog.

From 1pm, the honorary president of Reform UK will be answering questions from Camilla Tominey and Telegraph subscribers as part of the Telegraph Politics Newsletter event.

You will be able to watch the livestream and keep up with the key moments here.