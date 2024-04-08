How far would you travel for the 2024 total solar eclipse? Man flies to Kentucky from North Carolina

The 2024 total solar eclipse is here, and with parts of Kentucky on the path of totality, it's no surprise authorities expect an influx of traffic to the area. But how far are visitors willing to travel?

One man is flying more than 500 miles to Kentucky to witness the phenomenon.

More: 2024 solar eclipse Solar eclipse 2024 is today, April 8! When is total solar eclipse? Does path hit Kentucky?

According to a post from Ernie Vanderwalt at 10:31 a.m. on X, formerly Twitter, he was headed to the airport for a two-hour flight to Paducah to watch the total solar eclipse. "100 minutes on the ground to see the eclipse, jump back in a plane, and then see the rest of it flying over the Appalachians back to Charlotte," he said.

The Great North American Solar Eclipse - yihaaaaaa, Paducah, Kentucky here I come... pic.twitter.com/hMuGnejHMk — Ernie Vanderwalt (@ErnieVanderwalt) April 8, 2024

Vanderwalt originally posted his plan for the eclipse on March 26 on X. "Doin' a crazy thing - going to watch the Great American solar eclipse in Paducah, KY. Spend 100 minutes there, and then take off back to Charlotte - enjoy it in the air as well. Do hope the weather is great. I'm so grateful for God's goodness & kindness towards my crazy ol' soul!"

Doin' a crazy thing - going to watch the Great American solar eclipse in Paducah, KY. Spend 100 minutes there, and then take off back to Charlotte - enjoy it in the air as well. Do hope the weather is great. I'm so grateful for God's goodness & kindness towards my crazy ol' soul! pic.twitter.com/B4dYgnRfSV — Ernie Vanderwalt (@ErnieVanderwalt) March 26, 2024

The nearest airport to Paducah is the Barkley Regional Airport in West Paducah.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 2024 solar eclipse: Man travels from North Carolina to Kentucky for eclipse