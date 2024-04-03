‘Far from over:’ Federal judge in NJ to hear arguments about congestion pricing

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – The fight against congestion pricing will be heating up in New Jersey Wednesday as a federal judge is expected to hear arguments over the plan.

The state of New Jersey sued the MTA over the plan, arguing that it will cost residents millions but doesn’t help fund improvements in New Jersey transit. Officials are asking for a more thorough environmental assessment to see the impacts congestion pricing will have in Manhattan.

The MTA gave its final stamp of approval on the plan last week. Cars entering below 60th Street will be tolled $15 during peak hours starting in June, though there will be credits for those entering via tunnels.

The money is supposed to fund MTA infrastructure projects.

Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement after the MTA’s vote, saying, “This is far from over and we will continue to fight this blatant cash grab.”

If the plan survives legal challenges, it would make New York City the first in the U.S. to implement a congestion pricing plan.

