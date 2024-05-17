Far-Right Loses Its Mind Over Sentencing of Paul Pelosi Attacker

David DePape, who broke into Representative Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and attacked her husband Paul with a hammer in 2022, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Friday. And the far-right thinks it’s a travesty.



Several far-right influencers seem to think that the arrest is a conspiracy, much like they thought about the initial attack.

Chaya Raichik, who runs the anti-LGBTQ account Libs of TikTok, took a break from banning books and instigating threats against teachers and children’s hospitals to post about how many more dangerous people than DePape won’t see a jail cell.



Tweet Screenshot

Likewise, pundit and radio host Charlie Kirk thought that San Francisco cared more about the Pelosi case than other violent crimes in the city.



Tweet screenshot

Conservative influencer johnny maga also echoed the “violent crimes in San Francisco” trope, wondering why criminals can roam the streets in San Francisco, “left unprosecuted.”

Tweet Screenshot

Conservatives largely laughed or promoted conspiracy theories when news of the attack on Paul Pelosi broke nearly two years ago. Even today, they either dismiss or even justify such political violence, either explicitly or through implication. Meanwhile, Paul Pelosi says he’s still suffering dizziness, headaches, balance problems, nerve pain, and walking challenges as a result of the attack.

