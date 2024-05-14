Far-right German politician fined over use of banned Nazi slogan

Bjoern Hoecke, chairman of the Thuringian AfD party, sits in the courtroom of the Halle/Saale district court. He is accused of using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations. Ronny Hartmann/AFP Pool/dpa

A leading member of Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, Björn Höcke, has been fined for using a prohibited Nazi slogan, a regional court ruled on Tuesday evening.

The regional court in the eastern German city of Halle sentenced Höcke to a fine for using symbols of unconstitutional and terrorist organizations.

Höcke, 52, is to pay 100 daily rates of €130 ($140) each, the court ruled.

The public prosecutor's office had accused the leader of the Thuringian state AfD of having knowingly used a banned slogan of the Sturmabteilung (SA), or Storm Troopers, a Nazi paramilitary group commonly referred to as the "brownshirts."

A former history teacher, Höcke has denied that he had knowingly used the slogan.

