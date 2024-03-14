‘As far as you could see:’ Fort Worth firefighter describes devastation in Texas Panhandle

The 15 Fort Worth firefighters who deployed to the Texas Panhandle in late February to help contain the wildfires sweeping through the region have all returned safely, the department said on social media this week.

Lt. Brad Fowler told the Star-Telegram in a phone interview that the devastation he witnessed in the Panhandle was “almost unreal.”

“Just miles and miles of black where the fire had run over hills, over hills as far as you could see,” he said.

Wildfires across the Texas Panhandle in late February and early March destroyed hundreds of structures, as well as vehicles and livestock, officials say.

Fowler spent 12 days in the Panhandle. He deployed with the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System to fight the Windy Deuce Fire, which ultimately burned through more than 144,000 acres in Moore, Hutchinson, Potter and Carson counties.

The blaze was 94% contained as of Monday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Update: the #WindyDeuceFire in Moore County is 144,045 acres and 94% contained. Firefighters continue to patrol and monitor the fire area. Crews are checking to ensure there is no heat near containment lines. #txfire — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 11, 2024

According to Texas A&M Forest Service investigators, power lines were responsible for igniting the Windy Deuce Fire and the massive Smokehouse Creek Fire, Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV reported.

Fowler was stationed near the communities of Borger and Fritch. More than 200 structures, including homes, were destroyed in the Windy Deuce Fire, he said. High winds intensified the blaze and made it difficult to contain.

“Fritch was probably one of the hardest-hit towns as far as structure loss and people having to leave the town,” Fowler said. “But they all came together. They supported us. They donated tons of food and water and supplies for people that were affected by the fire as well as supporting the firefighters.”

Today's top stories:

→ Here’s when threat of tornado, large hail hits Dallas-Fort Worth

→ Fort Worth ISD school counselor recovers from 5-week coma

→ Police investigate Dak Prescott claim of extortion by woman who alleged sexual assault

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.

Fritch also lost its fire chief, Zeb Smith, who died from injuries he received while responding to a house fire on March 5. Fowler said Smith’s death was “a huge community blow.”

Initially, Fowler helped with fire attack and suppression. As the blaze became more contained, he and other firefighters worked to maintain the fire line and ensure new fires didn’t flare up from hotspots. He said a normal day ran from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., but some days he worked until midnight.

Fort Worth firefighters joined firefighters from across North Texas to contain wildfires in the Panhandle, including the Smokehouse Creek Fire and the Windy Deuce Fire.

Fowler has been with the Fort Worth Fire Department for 31 years. At the age of 16, he got his start as a volunteer firefighter in Eagle Mountain and “fell in love with helping people and helping out the community at their time of need,” he said.

He’s fought other wildfires, but never one as big as those that have devastated the Panhandle in recent weeks, he said.

In addition to the Windy Deuce Fire, the Grape Vine Creek Fire burned nearly 35,000 acres in Gray County and the Smokehouse Creek Fire combined with the 687 Reamer Fire to torch nearly 1.1 million acres. The Smokehouse Creek Fire is now recognized as the largest recorded wildfire in Texas history.

Donations for wildfire victims are pouring in, and Fowler said he anticipates the affected communities will remain strong and rebuild. Locally, people are taking care of their neighbors and making sure they have food, water, clothing and a place to stay.

Agencies across the state came together to fight the Panhandle wildfires. Fowler said his TIFMAS unit used equipment from the Lewisville and Stephenville fire departments and personnel from other North Texas departments, including Allen and Red Oak.

Fowler said he’s thankful for the backing he’s received from Fort Worth and encouraged the public to keep supporting their local fire departments.

“The city of Fort Worth ... allowed us to train and work and deploy to these areas to assist other departments and other areas around the state,” Fowler said. “And that’s a huge support, you know, here at home to have those people behind us.”