A far cooler weekend ahead compared to just a week ago
This includes the potential for frost areas away from Lake Michigan; much of the Midwest to experience below normal temperatures the next five days, but a pattern change to much warmer weather is likely before the end of the month
WGN WEATHER HEADLINES
TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS
April 25 through May 3, 2024
SPECIFICS ON TORNADOES FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN ST. LOUIS
SPRAWLING CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE
A couple chilly mornings ahead
COOLER THAN NORMAL WEEKEND AHEAD
For much of the lower 48—except the West Coast and Florida; CHICAGO FORECAST: average temperatures nearly 17 degrees cooler than a week ago
Source: weathermodels.com
TEMPERATURES TO AVERAGE MODESTLY BELOW NORMAL
Overall across the Central U.S. through April 23rd before a significant pattern change to much warmer weather in April’s final days and the beginning of May
Source: weathermodels.com
