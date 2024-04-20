A far cooler weekend ahead compared to just a week ago

This includes the potential for frost areas away from Lake Michigan; much of the Midwest to experience below normal temperatures the next five days, but a pattern change to much warmer weather is likely before the end of the month

WGN WEATHER HEADLINES

TEMPERATURE AND PRECIPITATION OUTLOOKS

April 25 through May 3, 2024









SPECIFICS ON TORNADOES FROM NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN ST. LOUIS









SPRAWLING CANADIAN HIGH PRESSURE

A couple chilly mornings ahead

COOLER THAN NORMAL WEEKEND AHEAD

For much of the lower 48—except the West Coast and Florida; CHICAGO FORECAST: average temperatures nearly 17 degrees cooler than a week ago









Source: weathermodels.com

TEMPERATURES TO AVERAGE MODESTLY BELOW NORMAL

Overall across the Central U.S. through April 23rd before a significant pattern change to much warmer weather in April’s final days and the beginning of May







Source: weathermodels.com

CLICK TO ENLARGE

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.