Far Out Concept Imagines Skyscrapers Inside Giant Sequoias

South Korean architects have come up with a cool conceptual design would put buildings inside the hollowed out tree trunks of the giant sequoias that populate the American west.

The design, called Tribute: The Monument of Giant, isn't actually intended to exploit one of California's greatest natural resources. Instead, it's more of a thought experiment. Entered into the 2017 eVolo skyscraper competition, which asks architects and designers to conceive futuristic towers, and coming away with an honorable mention, the goal was not so much to build a skyscraper as to remind people how remarkable these trees really are, and to encourage people to imagine ways to work within natures instead of just plowing it over.

"The architecture quietly takes place in the empty void of trunks," the team, composed of Ko Jinhyeuk, Cheong Changwon, Cho Kyuhyung, and Choi Sunwoong says, "without hindering the breathtaking landscape formed by the giants. It then becomes active as an artificial organ to replace the trunks rotten away."

Within the trees, a structural core would run up the center and an additional lattice-like cage would form an outer casing behind the bark, which can grow to be two feet thick. There would be several platforms scattered throughout the tree, allowing for educational spaces, laboratories, exhibitions and observation decks.

Of course, human interaction with these trees has usually weakened them. Most famously, the Pioneer Cabin Tree, which had a hole at its base through which one could drive, was destroyed this year during a storm. It's widely suspected that the hole played a significant role in weakening the tree.

These buildings, the architects say, would prevent such a collapse. "Only occupied in the void is the minimal gesture necessary for the human stay," the team says. "It complements the structural reinforcement and features, not only for the humans but for the giants to stand."

The architects aren't the only ones who imagine trees playing a role in buildings of the future. In 2015, plans for a timber skyscraper were presented in London. Unlike this plan, that timber skyscraper just might happen.

