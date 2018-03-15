Has Fantastic Beasts 2's LEGO revealed a major spoiler?

From Digital Spy

Earlier this week, Fantastic Beasts fans were given a lot to think about when the first trailer for sequel The Crimes of Grindelwald dropped.

Along with giving us our first look at a dashing young Dumbledore (hello Jude Law), the trailer also featured a scene showing a rather dishevelled-looking Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) being transported somewhere in a carriage by the MACUSA.

Now images of a new LEGO set based on the film have been released online, giving away perhaps a little too much about Grindelwald's fate.

When we last saw Grindelwald, he had been taken into custody by the MACUSA. But since we all know Grindelwald is a powerful dark wizard, it was highly likely that he'd eventually escape.

But if the pictures of the LEGO set are to be believed, it's the carriage we see in the trailer that will be his route to freedom.

LEGO Harry Potter / Fantastic Beasts – Grindelwald’s Escape image https://t.co/ciISJqWcSr pic.twitter.com/obxaKRzAz8 - Brick Fanatics (@BrickFanatics) March 13, 2018

The set, which was first seen on Twitter, is named 'Grindelwald's Escape' and includes the carriage and figures of Grindelwald and MACUSA President Seraphina Picquery, with their wands.

The carriage itself features a removable roof and working doors, and a Thestral with moveable wings.

But even with the LEGO reveal, fans are still left to ponder how exactly Grindelwald will pull off this vanishing act.

And the question still remains over the fate of President Picquery, who was notably absent from the trailer.

Perhaps Grindelwald's escape is sadly going to be her downfall?

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits cinemas on November 16.

