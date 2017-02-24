    Fans wave what appear to be Russian flags in support of Trump at CPAC

    Heather Dockray
    Mashable

    America has always been the land of red, white and blue — but now those colors come with a Russian twist.

    On Friday, some attendees at CPAC, the annual Conservative Political Action conference, waved tiny flags that appear to be exactly copies of the Russian flag, however these have the word "Trump" emblazoned on them. 

    CPAC staff quickly went around and confiscated those flags so please, stop worrying America, there's clearly no pattern. Go home and find those leakers!

    The difference between the Russian flag and these Trump flags is profound.

     

    A Gallup poll recently found that Republican support for Putin has increased since Trump's election. In 2015, just 13 percent approved of what he's going. In 2017, that number climbed to 22 percent.

    Trump has come under fire in recent weeks after a bombshell report from the New York Times alleged that the President's aides had frequent contact with Russian intelligence officials throughout his campaign.

    Nothing to see here folks. Move right along.

