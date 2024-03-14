Fans of Victor Valley High School 'Jack the Jackrabbit' stew over new logo

Some say Victor Valley High School’s jackrabbit logo is probably one of the most revered symbols at the century-old campus in Victorville.

Recently, an alleged move to replace the traditional logo has drawn the ire of some alumni, who are asking students and graduates to contact Victor Valley Union High School District officials with their concerns.

Even former Victor Valley High Principal Julian Weaver said the mascot change is “absolutely ridiculous" and that the school should keep the traditional “Jack the Jackrabbit” logo.

Despite some people being hopping mad, school officials said the traditional jackrabbit logo is not going away.

The traditional "Jack the Jackrabbit" logo, center, along with several designs used over the decades at Victor Valley High School in Victorville.

‘Keep Jack’

There are numerous online claims that Principal Chris Cusinoand head football coach Robert Kistnerare are responsible for the logo change.

Several people, including alumnus Susan Conway, allege the school is replacing the logo with a copied mascot logo from South Dakota State University.

Others, including Victorville resident Ralph Morales, wonder if Victor Valley High’s new logo is a copyright infringement on the South Dakota school’s logo.

The Daily Press contacted South Dakota State University for comment but had not received a statement as of press time.

Out with the old, in with the news? An alleged move to replace the traditional "Jack the Jackrabbit" logo with a new design, right, has drawn the ire of some alumni. School officials said the old logo is not being replaced.

Conway added that as the oldest high school in the High Desert, it's important to maintain traditions and not replace them with another school's mascot.

“Our mascot is iconic and voted the best mascot in the High Desert by community members just three years ago,” Conway said.

Melissa Tilton started the “Keep Jack” online petition to stop the “new VVHS principal & the majority of the coaches from adopting this knockoff copycat jackrabbit as the school mascot!”

“We want the district, the school board, the principal, and the coaches of all the teams using this knockoff jackrabbit to know that we do NOT support this change!” Tilton commented. “Our history matters, let’s make our voices matter too!”

Tilton claimed that all Victor Valley High sports teams are using the new jackrabbit mascot, except wrestling and soccer.

Victor Valley High School on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Victorville.

The evolution of Jack

On Tuesday, Principal Cusino replied to the Daily Press by written statement regarding the controversy. The district also shared his response on social media.

“The Victor Valley High School jackrabbit mascot is part of the school's 109-year tradition and will always symbolize VVHS. However, the jackrabbit logo has evolved over the years,” Cusino said.

Cusino’s letter includes a picture of at least seven variations of the jackrabbit logo, presented during the school's one-hundredth anniversary in 2015.

A new jackrabbit logo is being used at Victor Valley High School in Victorville.

The most recent logo, which depicts a muscular rabbit wearing a “V" sweater, is primarily used today.

However, several jackrabbit variations have traditionally been used over the decades, particularly in athletics, Cusino said.

“The long-standing tradition of the Jackrabbit is undoubtedly the pride of the Victor Valley community,” Cusino said. “As such, we are researching the different logo variants used by VVHS throughout the decades and look forward to sharing this research and the evolution of the jackrabbit logo with you very soon.”

Cusino ended the letter by saying that regardless of logo variations that may be used and considered, Victor Valley High will be known as the home of the Jackrabbits for generations to come.

‘Once a Jackrabbit, always A Jackrabbit’

The battle to save the traditional jackrabbit logo has taken to social media, including the “Once a Jackrabbit, Always A Jackrabbit. VVHS Alumni Page” on Facebook.

Former Victor Valley High Principal Julian Weaver said that as a graduate and former student-athlete, teacher, counselor, coach, and principal, she is against the logo change.

“What is the rationale behind the change? This proposal is an affront to the thousands of past and present students, athletes, teachers, parents who have praised our jackrabbit mascot,” said Weaver, a 1965 graduate of Victor Valley High School. “There is so much tradition, history, and pride embedded in our beloved mascot.”

The traditional "Jack the Jackrabbit" logo is shown at Victor Valley High School in Victorville.

Victor Valley High teacher and 1997 graduate Michael Martinez said the mascot isn't changing.

“I have seen many different rabbits used on shirts and stuff over the last 20 years and even when I was a student,” Martinez said. “Sometimes the kids want something different on their shirts and that is fine but the original is all over the school.”

Victor Valley High School Activities Director Meghan Singer took to Facebook to say that no one is changing the jackrabbit mascot.

Singer stated that different versions of the mascot logo have been used over the decades, as seen on the alum pages.

Alumni and teachers speak out

Toni Richards shared Conway’s post on Facebook and said she’s “definitely going to complain.”

Michelle Linzy commented that if the logo is not broken, don't fix it.

Jesse Carlson thinks the traditional logo “looked amateurish and outdated.”

Tommy Perez said the logo change calls for an old-fashioned “sit down strike on the front lawn.”

Jaklyn Thacker, a 1999 graduate, said, “I kinda dig the new version, gives a more updated look than the old drawing style one.”

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Fans of Victor Valley High School jackrabbit mascot stew over new logo