Fans queue overnight for Malaysia's first Apple store

STORY: :: Scores of Apple fans queue overnight for the opening of Malaysia's first store

:: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

:: June 22, 2024

:: Muhammad Irfan, Customer

"I think I arrived at around 10 p.m. (last night), but I started queuing at around 11: 30 p.m.”

"I think the internal (store design) is magnificent, beautiful, and stunning. When I look at it, my jaw dropped; that's how I feel. I am very proud that Apple opened a store in Malaysia."

:: Kevin Tan Boon Leong, Customer

"When I was here at 8:30 a.m., I didn't expect to see 200 plus people waiting on the first floor, and then another 50 on the ground floor. And then by 9 a.m., there were about 200 more people waiting, along with the second batch of people on the ground floor. So it's very unexpected for this wave of people to be here early in the morning for an Apple launch."

One of the dedicated early birds was 25-year-old student Muhammad Irfan who turned up with his friends on Friday night (June 21) to secure their spots.

Apple customer, Kevin Tan, 31, said he was taken aback by the sheer size of the crowd when he arrived at 8:30 am.

As of Saturday morning, hundreds were seen still queuing to enter the newly-launched Apple store.