Fans in near-stampede in Turin after Champions League match

Juventus fans leave San Carlo's square at the end of the Champions League final soccer match between Juventus and Real Madrid, in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 3, 2017. Juventus fans watching the Champions League final have rushed out of a Turin piazza in panic in what news reports said was an apparent false alarm. Hundreds of people watching the match on giant TV screens ran in a near-stampede from the center of the piazza. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

ROME (AP) — Juventus fans watching the Champions League final rushed out of a Turin piazza in panic Saturday after witnesses reported hearing a loud sound.

At least one person was carried away on a stretcher and medics treated fans in the square for cuts and other injuries sustained in the near-stampede.

Thousands of people had gathered in Piazza San Carlo to watch the match pitting Juventus against Real Madrid on giant TV screens. At a certain point, hundreds ran from the center after some reported hearing a loud sound, an explosion or a shot, said Associated Press journalist Brian Hendrie, who was in the square.

"At that moment, I saw the entire piazza went in the direction next to the screen to escape, all in a panic," he said. "They ran, fell on the ground on the glass."

He said some reported having heard a small explosion, others a shot. "I heard five or six different versions. It sparked a panic."

Within minutes, dazed fans in Juve's trademark black and white jerseys returned and milled about the piazza amid the broken bottles and garbage littering the cobblestones.

Real Madrid won 4-1 in the match played in Cardiff, Wales.