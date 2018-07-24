Fans are convinced they know when Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson will tie the knot

It is with bated breathe that the world awaits the nuptials of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — and because their engagement happened rather fast, it's safe to assume that we won't have to wait long for an actual wedding.

While we wait for actual details, fans have come up with a theory about when the wedding of the year (Meghan Markle who?) will take place. According to BuzzFeed, Grande and Davidson stans are putting their money on August 4, 2018.

It's not simply that August 4 happens to fall on a Saturday. Rather, some fans are convinced that the wedding will take place on the fourth because of the date itself: 8/4/18. Those are the numbers on the FDNY badge that belonged to Davidson's late father Scott Davidson, who died during the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Davidson recently gifted the badge to Grande, and shared a photo of her wearing it around her neck.

The lovebirds also have matching tattoos of the digits. Davidson chose his forearm for the tattoo, while Grande has the number inked on her foot — so clearly, they mean a lot to the couple.

Fans have cited these facts as evidence that the wedding could happen very soon, and have been tweeting about this theory since early July.

i'm calling it now that pete and ariana get married on 8/4/18 — the date is pete's dad's firefighter number AND ari just got it tattooed on her foot. keep ur eyes peeled for an harry potter themed august whirlwind wedding!!!! — anxious/avoidant spice (@actuallyjustali) July 3, 2018

prediction: pete and ariana are gonna get married on august 4. the date will be 8/4/18, which is pete’s dad’s badge # that ariana has tattooed and the necklace of, and it’s right on time with how their relationship is moving. pic.twitter.com/cD8fj3Nmdd — caitlyn hughes (@_caitlynbh) July 16, 2018

My Ariana prediction: I predict that Qween Ari will get married on August 4th because both her and Pete have the number 8418 tattooed on them sooo if they got married on that date it would be 8/4/18 BUT THIS IS JUST A PREDICTION sooo I don't actually know.Thanks for reading?! — ShiningSeavey (@WMamiii) July 22, 2018

there’s rumor that ariana + pete will get married august 4th bc the date is the same number as pete’s father’s number, 8-4-18, and i fully support — maya (@breathinrems) July 17, 2018

But remember, this is Pete and Ariana we're talking about — judging from the speed with which they've reached other relationship milestones, they could very well get married tomorrow.

