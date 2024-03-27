Fans of the Big Bear Eagle Cam livestream in California? Check out the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam

Thousands of eyes across the nation are focused on a tiny family out in California, eagerly awaiting the newest members to their household. Or nest, to be exact.

Eagles Jackie and Shadow are currently protecting their eggs in Big Bear Valley in the San Bernardino Mountains of Southern California, while being monitored by Friends of Big Bear Valley, a 501c3 nonprofit organization that provides the live video feed for viewers.

But did you know Southwest Florida has its own beloved bird family?

The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam has been chronicling the lives of its bald eagle pairs for 12 seasons, with longtime fans of the livestream sticking with the nest through a historic hurricane, the disappearance of an iconic matriarch, and the triumphs of a single dad raising two tiny eaglets.

Here's what to know Florida's favorite nest and the latest update on its smallest member. You can also watch its livestream at the top of the page.

What is the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam?

The Pritchett McSpadden family co-founded the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam in 2012. The livestream, made available by Dick Pritchett Real Estate in North Fort Myers, provides a sneak peek into the eagles' lives.

The camera has brought in 150 million viewers regularly to watch the daily activities of the two adult eagles as they repair their nest, fly in to feed two hungry youngsters and keep a watchful eye on what's happening.

Where is the SWFL Eagle Cam located?

Harriet and M15, the famous bald eagles from the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam are rebuilding their nest after it was destroyed in Hurricane Ian. The whole nest was lost but is being built in the same location. The streaming cameras were damaged so it unknown when it will be back up and running. The couple was seen Tuesday, October 18, 2022 bring nesting material and sticks into the nest.

The nest is located at 6601 Bayshore Road in North Fort Myers. Live stream operators advise those who visit not to interfere or intervene with any natural events in the nest.

Why do eagles come back to the same nest every year?

A pair of eagles will generally return to the same nest year after year, says the Audubon Center for Birds of Prey. They share that bald eagles show high breeding ground fidelity, which means that they prefer to return to the same place to breed and nest.

How long is a typical eagle season?

Bald eagle nesting season begins Oct. 1 and runs through May 15, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission.

What time of day are eagles most active?

With winter being their most active season, experts say the best time to catch sight of eagles are between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., and 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

When did SWFL Eagle Cam's newest season start?

One of the offspring eaglets of Harriet and M15 peeks out from the nest at the famous Southwest Florida Eagle Cam on the Dick Prtichett Real Estate property in North Fort Myers on Monday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Southwest Florida's favorite father, M-15, returned to the nest back in August, well over a month before the season officially started in October.

Longtime viewers will remember the chaotic season the year prior when his longtime mate, Harriet, did not return to the nest.

Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (CROW) and Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission officials jumped in to search for the eagle. Locals also conducted their own search parties, sending in tips and photos to officials and Facebook groups.

Unfortunately, Harriet never returned to the nest with SFEC officials not finding any trace of her. In the wake of Harriet's disappearance, M-15 stepped up to solely care for the nest.

How has M-15 been with his new mate?

One of the bald eagles from the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam at Dick Pritchett Realty in North Fort Myers peeks out from the nest on Monday, Nov. 27, 2023. The bald eagle duo of M15 and F23 are streamed live on the SWFL Eagle Cam are incubating an egg and are in the process of becoming first time parents. When the eagles are incubating the egg, they are barely visible from the ground.

A new female has joined the nest for this season, with officials naming her “F23” or Female 2023.

According to moderators of the livestream, the pair have formed a strong bond. They also noted that F23 is a completely new eagle and not any of the eagles seen during last year's season.

When did the eaglet hatch in the nest?

M15 and F23 from the SWFL Eagle Cam in North Fort Myers are new parents to E23. E23 hatched on New Year's Eve. A second egg was compromised and did not make it to hatch. Photographed on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Eagle cam watchers will spend the next months watching this new family on live stream.

A New Year's Eve baby! F23 rose up and was visible from its egg at 7:03 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. The following day, operators posted that E23 was "already active and asking for lunch."

The egg was first laid on Friday, Nov. 24, at 9 p.m.

There was second egg; however, livestream operators posted on Dec. 31 that its hatching was stalled and they no longer saw movement. The following day, they posted that they would both "celebrate E23 and mourn the future life of Egg 2 and all that could have been."

How is E23 doing?

Since hatching, E23 has been thriving and progressing each day.

On their Facebook page, livestream operators shared videos on March 17 of E23 hopping around the tree where the nest is located. They said the eaglet is "showing off those new skills and beautiful wingspan while jumping from branch to branch."

How old are bald eagles when they leave the nest?

At 10-to-12 weeks of age, eaglets are physically ready to fly. Most eaglets fledge around 12 weeks, which usually falls around the end of May or start of June.

Want to follow E23's journey to adulthood this spring? Here's where to find the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam:

You can tune into the livestream at dickpritchettrealestate.com or on YouTube at SouthwestFloridaEagleCam.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Southwest Florida Eagle Cam: Guide to the iconic nest, updates on E23