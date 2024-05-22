Fani Willis, Georgia Trump prosecutor, easily wins Democratic primary

Fani Willis, the prosecutor in the Georgia election interference case against Donald Trump, has won renomination in the Democratic primary on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

Willis, the Fulton County district attorney, easily defeated Democrat Christian Wise Smith. Willis and Smith, whom she also beat in the 2020 primary, both worked in the district attorney's office under former District Attorney Paul Howard.

Willis is now set to face Republican lawyer Courtney Kramer in November. Kramer, who interned in the Trump White House, ran unopposed Tuesday. Willis is considered the heavy favorite for the general election in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.

Willis brought charges against Trump last year for his role in trying to overturn the 2020 election results, as well as co-conspirators, which include Georgia GOP state legislators and the former head of the state Republican Party.

But the case has stalled after a public filing in January alleged an affair between Willis and Nathan Wade, an outside attorney whom Willis hired under contract. Willis and Wade admitted that they were romantically involved but swore under oath that the romance did not begin until after Willis hired Wade in November 2021. Willis later suggested that racism was at the heart of the allegations lodged against her.

An Atlanta judge ordered in March that Willis could stay on the election interference case if Wade was removed from the team — and within hours of the ruling, Wade offered his resignation.



The state Court of Appeals this month agreed to review an appeal from Trump after the judge ruled that Willis could stay on the criminal case. The appeals court is expected to take several months to rule on Trump’s request to review the judge’s decision not to remove Willis — further delaying any criminal trial.

Willis has drawn consistent criticism and scrutiny from Republicans, at all levels of government — not just in Georgia.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chair of the House Judiciary Committee, subpoenaed her office last year to investigate possible misuse of funds. Willis told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow ahead of her election Monday night that she’s happy to comply with any oversight.

Kramer had already begun attacking Willis in media interviews and social media before the primary race was called Tuesday.

“It is clear that@realDonaldTrump is undoubtedly a victim of selective prosecution due to another rogue District Attorney who will stop at nothing to weaponize the justice system for personal gain,” Kramer said on X in April.

Willis also told Maddow on Monday night that threats against her have elevated to the point where she now needs extra security. Willis said in October she had received 150 personal threats since Trump was indicted in August.

“It’s a very interesting way to live, but it’s well worth it to have the honor of being the first female district attorney in Fulton County,” Willis said Monday night. “It pales in comparison to what my victims are going through.”

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, the judge overseeing the Trump trial in Georgia, also won an election on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. The victory in the nonpartisan election gives McAfee a full, four-year term.