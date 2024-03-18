Fancy flying: 5 airports with grand amenities

A man walks past a flight information board in the departure hall of the Changi Airport in Singapore in 2020. The airport is known for its over-the-top amenities. File Photo by Wallace Woon/EPA-EFE

March 18 (UPI) -- Adding attractions like movie theaters and interactive art installations, airports in locations like Dubai, Singapore and Qatar are becoming destinations of their own.

It's common these days for airports to double as shopping malls, featuring food stalls and retail outlets. Of the hundreds of airports spread across the globe, many have invested significant time and money revamping their buildings, adding amenities, experiences and art to draw in and retain customers.

Recently, a study from All Clear Travel Insurance analyzed almost 2,000 airports, highlighting amenities like designer shops, high-end hotels and passenger lounges that boast champagne bars, caviar houses and rooftop pools. The experts at Travel Noire also gathered a list of the world's most luxurious airports. Here are their findings.

Dubai International Airport in United Arab Emirates

Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates is considered the most luxurious airport in the world thanks to its in-house 5-star hotel, zen gardens, gym, outdoor swimming pool and collection of cinemas.

High-end brands like Fendi, Tag Heuer, Bvlgari, Hermès, and Burberry all host shops in the airport leading it to be known as a shopper's paradise. After exploring the massive airport, travelers can relax among nature in its zen gardens.

For those looking for more care, Dubai Airport is host to several spas that offer facials and manicures. The Dubai International Airport Hotel also offers daily passes to its G-Force health club.

Hamad International Airport in Qatar

Most airports only offer a large, plate glass window view of the city they occupy. Formerly known as Doha International Airport, Hamad International Airport in Doha, Qatar, has re-envisioned that experience. It has teamed up with the country's tourism department to offer expert-guided tours of Doha or a desert adventure taking in the Inland Sea.

Even though the option is available to book online ahead of time, visitors can access the tours by visiting a visitors station in the duty-free section of the airport.

Visitors stuck on a layover can spread out, work, eat or drink in several of the airport's lounges or even book a nap at the Oryx Hotel, which accepts reservations by the hour. Hamad also has a wide variety of luxury shopping outlets and wellness spas. In addition, the airport offers a gym where travelers can play squash, swim or relax in a hydrotherapy tub.

Incheon International Airport in South Korea

The largest airport in South Korea, Incheon doubles as a shopping mecca, featuring the world's largest duty-free shopping center.

Part amusement park and part shopping mall, Incheon boasts a movie theater, a casino, golf course, ice skating rink and an in-house Korean Culture Museum. Those looking to relax ahead of their flight have dozens of options in terms of spas, lounges and garden areas.

The Incheon Airport's museum dedicated to Korean art and history features antiques and contemporary artwork, while the airport's Cultural Street offers visitors strapped for time an opportunity to feel as if you're walking the streets of Korea as you stroll past gazebos set against a panoramic view of the passenger terminal.

Zurich Airport in Switzerland

Considered one of the healthiest airports by some, Zurich Airport in Switzerland has an airy, open design, state-of-the-art fitness center and a unique feature to allow visitors to rent roller blades or bikes to travel around on.

The airport's Observation Deck, which features a bird's eye view of planes taking off, includes a large playground.

Home of some of the world's best chocolate, the Zurich Airport has loads of options for visitors trying to indulge a sweet tooth.

Changi Airport in Singapore

While the Changi Airport has become known for its Rain Vortex, the world's tallest indoor waterfall, it includes dozens of other attractions including mazes, slides, gardens, water features and play areas.

Changi hosts Climb@T3, a rock climbing and bouldering facility in Basement 3 of Terminal 3, in addition to a large variety of interactive games.

Jewel, the newest terminal at the Changi Airport, in addition to housing new shopping options and the famed Rain Vortex, has a huge collection of art, from wall murals to metamorphosing ceiling pieces, to the popular Kinetic Rain, made up of more than 1000 bronze droplets that cohesively contorts into abstract patterns.

One of the more unique features, Changi also plays home to a natural garden throughout Terminals 1, 2 and 3 where visitors can explore five different gardens.