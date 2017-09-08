Fan of Serial Killer John Wayne Gacy Arrested After Mom's Body Is Found: 'Mama's Under the Front Porch'

The son of a missing Alabama woman has been arrested and charged with murder after a female body was found in a 55-gallon drum buried under his family's house, authorities said.

“OK, my mama’s under the porch. Y’all got me,” Nathaniel Sebastian, 32, told deputies who arrived with a search warrant, according to Mobile County Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Burch.

Doris Clark, 81, the dead woman’s mother, was also arrested and charged with obstruction of justice.

Sebastian was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and promoting prison contraband. A homemade handcuff key was discovered in Sebastian’s mouth while he was being booked into the county jail, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Susan Mayo, 60, was reported missing on June 17 by one of her other children. She had shared a home with Sebastian, deputies said.

Sebastian claimed to be a big fan of John Wayne Gacy, the serial killer who buried his victims under his house.

Gacy was executed in 1994. He was convicted of sexually torturing and murdering teenage boys and young men in Illinois.





During a three-month investigation, authorities said Sebastian refused to cooperate with investigators and had been arrested earlier this week for allegedly interfering with deputies trying to search his residence, Burch said.

After five hours of digging and sawing through the porch on Wednesday, deputies found the metal container with a decomposing body inside, authorities said.

A formal identification is pending, Burch said.

“I loved my mother,” Sebastian told reporters as he was being taken into custody.

His grandmother -- Mayo’s mother -- was asked if she knew about the corpse under the porch.

“No, I didn’t know anything,” she replied.

Sebastian was being held without bond at the Mobile County Jail, according to online records. His grandmother was charged and released.

