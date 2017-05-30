Fan intervenes as 'Flash Gordon and Incredible Hulk clash at London Comic Con'

Clash: the two veteran actors denied they had been about to fight: Debs Magee

A comic book fan claims he was forced to separate the Incredible Hulk and Flash Gordon as the two veteran actors rowed at London’s Comic Con.

Lou Ferrigno, who starred as the Hulk in the 1970s TV series, and Sam J Jones, who played Flash Gordon in the 1980 film, were seen engaged in a heated debate at their autograph signing tables.

Pictures from the event, held at the ExCel centre in Newham, showed the actors squaring up to each other while a crowd gathered around.

Darryn, 25, from Essex, told the Sun: “There was a large crowd around, so I told them to act like adults and grow up as they were supposed to be there for their fans.

View photos Lou Ferrigno as the Incredible Hulk in the 1970s TV series (Channel 5) More

“I don’t know if I was the real superhero because if there was a clash of the Titans I would have got squashed.”

View photos Sam J Jones as Flash Gordon in the 1980 film More

He claimed that he spoke to security but managed to defuse the situation by making the actors laugh.

​Ferrigno, 6ft 5in, and Jones, 6ft 3in, appeared to have gotten over their differences as they returned to the fair the next day – where they were signing autographs for £30 each.

Jones, 62, later claimed the pair had actually stepped in to stop a row between fans, the Sun reported.

Ferrigno, 65, did not comment but his minder described the row as simply a “conversation”.